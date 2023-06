A Maryland Transit Administration bus crashed into two cars and a building in Baltimore on Saturday, injuring at least 17 people, officials said. File Photo by ETLamborghini/ Wikimedia Commons

June 17 (UPI) -- At least 17 people were injured on Saturday when a bus collided with two vehicles and a building in Baltimore, authorities said. City fire officials said the victims were hurt when a Maryland Transit Administration bus struck a car at an intersection around 10:20 a.m., CNN and WJZ-TV reported. Advertisement

The bus then struck another car and finally stopped when it crashed into a building.

"Fortunately, there were no critical life-threatening injuries at this incident," Baltimore City Fire Department communications director Kevin Cartwright told CNN.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. Cartwright said the driver was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, as were the other 16 injured people.

"We dispatched units to this location, and upon their arrival they did confirm that there was a collision involving an MTA bus that collided into a building," he said. "Due to that fact and multiple patients being involved, we established and escalated this to a level one mass casualty incident."

Building inspectors are also on the scene Saturday.