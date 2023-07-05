Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 5, 2023 / 11:27 PM

Bus plunges into ravine in southern Mexico, killing 29

By Darryl Coote
1/5
Officials said the bus was traveling from the state of Mexico to the Mixteca region of Oaxaca when it veered off the road and fell some 65 feet into a ravine. Photo courtesy of Oaxaca State Highway Police director Toribio Lopez Sanchez/Twitter
Officials said the bus was traveling from the state of Mexico to the Mixteca region of Oaxaca when it veered off the road and fell some 65 feet into a ravine. Photo courtesy of Oaxaca State Highway Police director Toribio Lopez Sanchez/Twitter

July 5 (UPI) -- A passenger bus traveling in southern Mexico failed to round a corner and fell dozens of feet into a ravine on Wednesday, killing at least 29 people and injuring several others, officials said.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning on a highway in the municipality of Magdalena Peñasco in southern Oaxaca state.

Advertisement

The public safety and municipal roads agency of Tlaxiaco near where the crash occurred said in a statement that the bus seemingly "lost its breaks" on a curve, causing it to veer of the road and fall some 65 feet. The bus was traveling from the State of Mexico to the Mixteca region of Oaxaca when it fell off the road.

The Oaxaca Government Secretariat initially said 27 people, including a baby, died in the crash, but later updated the death toll to 29 after two of the 19 people injured in the crash who were transported to local hospitals succumbed to their injuries.

RELATED 1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash

The secretariat released a list prior to increasing the death toll identifying the deceased as 13 men, 13 women and a baby boy. The majority were between the ages of 35 and 55, though three men were in their 60s.

Advertisement

"We deeply regret the accident that occurred in Magdalena Peñasco," Oaxaca Gov. Salmon Jara Cruz said in a statement. "We send a hug and our condolences to the families of the deceased, to whom we will also provide all the support to deal with their terrible loss."

Following the crash, Oaxaca State Highway Police director Toribio Lopez Sanchez instructed motorists in the area via Twitter to use "extreme caution and give way to traffic."

RELATED Only injuries reported after Amtrak train hits truck, derails in California

The public safety agency said the local prosecutor's office is investigating.

RELATED Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident

Latest Headlines

U.S. says it prevented Iran from seizing 2 oil tankers in international waters
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. says it prevented Iran from seizing 2 oil tankers in international waters
July 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy says it prevented the Iranian navy from seizing two tankers in international waters Wednesday.
Israel warns Iraq it is responsible for kidnapped Princeton researcher
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel warns Iraq it is responsible for kidnapped Princeton researcher
July 5 (UPI) -- Israel said Wednesday, it is holding Iraq responsible for the safety of a kidnapped Israeli citizen who has been missing for months and is being held by a Shi'ite militia.
Climate scientists: July 4 was hottest ever for average global temperature
World News // 14 hours ago
Climate scientists: July 4 was hottest ever for average global temperature
July 5 (UPI) -- Climate scientists at the University of Maine have recorded the hottest day ever for the world's average temperature, which eclipsed 62 degrees twice during the long July Fourth holiday.
Netherlands to launch trial mobile phone ban in classrooms
World News // 11 hours ago
Netherlands to launch trial mobile phone ban in classrooms
July 5 (UPI) -- The Netherlands is preparing to ban mobile devices from classrooms on a trial basis. The government argues the devices distract students.
U.N. finds developing countries need major financial commitment for cleaner energy
World News // 12 hours ago
U.N. finds developing countries need major financial commitment for cleaner energy
July 5 (UPI) -- Much of the global investments in clean energy are concentrated in developed countries, where cash flows have tripled in less than a decade, but it's the developing countries that need the most support, the United Nation
Accuser in sexual assault trial testifies Kevin Spacey grabbed him like 'a cobra'
World News // 12 hours ago
Accuser in sexual assault trial testifies Kevin Spacey grabbed him like 'a cobra'
July 5 (UPI) -- Two alleged victims testified against actor Kevin Spacey Wednesday in his London sexual misconduct trial, and both gave details accounts of claimed assaults against them.
U.N. watchdog: No evidence of explosives at Ukraine nuclear plant
World News // 12 hours ago
U.N. watchdog: No evidence of explosives at Ukraine nuclear plant
July 5 (UPI) -- The Russian and Ukrainian governments accused each other of planning to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant this week. The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Wednesday it found no evidence of explosives there.
EU Rule Of Law report finds systemic challenges remain in some member states
World News // 13 hours ago
EU Rule Of Law report finds systemic challenges remain in some member states
July 5 (UPI) -- The E.U. 2023 Rule of Law report published Friday found systemic concerns remain in some member states while 65% of last years recommendations have been fully or partially addressed.
British railways to close 1,000 ticket offices in move to vending machines, online
World News // 14 hours ago
British railways to close 1,000 ticket offices in move to vending machines, online
July 5 (UPI) -- The industry body representing Britain's 47 train operating companies has launched a public consultation on "modernization" proposals involving closing ticket offices.
Countries file ICJ complaint against Iran over Ukrainian flight shot down in 2020
World News // 15 hours ago
Countries file ICJ complaint against Iran over Ukrainian flight shot down in 2020
July 5 (UPI) -- Several countries on Tuesday filed a joint application before the International Court of Justice to start proceedings against Iran in connection with the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
Seoul: North Korea's failed spy satellite had 'no military utility'
Seoul: North Korea's failed spy satellite had 'no military utility'
1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash
1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement