Bus plunges into ravine in southern Mexico, killing 29

Officials said the bus was traveling from the state of Mexico to the Mixteca region of Oaxaca when it veered off the road and fell some 65 feet into a ravine. Photo courtesy of Oaxaca State Highway Police director Toribio Lopez Sanchez/ Twitter

July 5 (UPI) -- A passenger bus traveling in southern Mexico failed to round a corner and fell dozens of feet into a ravine on Wednesday, killing at least 29 people and injuring several others, officials said. The incident occurred Wednesday morning on a highway in the municipality of Magdalena Peñasco in southern Oaxaca state. Advertisement

The public safety and municipal roads agency of Tlaxiaco near where the crash occurred said in a statement that the bus seemingly "lost its breaks" on a curve, causing it to veer of the road and fall some 65 feet. The bus was traveling from the State of Mexico to the Mixteca region of Oaxaca when it fell off the road.

The Oaxaca Government Secretariat initially said 27 people, including a baby, died in the crash, but later updated the death toll to 29 after two of the 19 people injured in the crash who were transported to local hospitals succumbed to their injuries.

The secretariat released a list prior to increasing the death toll identifying the deceased as 13 men, 13 women and a baby boy. The majority were between the ages of 35 and 55, though three men were in their 60s.

"We deeply regret the accident that occurred in Magdalena Peñasco," Oaxaca Gov. Salmon Jara Cruz said in a statement. "We send a hug and our condolences to the families of the deceased, to whom we will also provide all the support to deal with their terrible loss."

Following the crash, Oaxaca State Highway Police director Toribio Lopez Sanchez instructed motorists in the area via Twitter to use "extreme caution and give way to traffic."

The public safety agency said the local prosecutor's office is investigating.