Pixabay Two firefighters were wounded Wednesday in a shooting attack on a Birmingham, Ala., fire station. File Image by Simaah

July 12 (UPI) -- Two firefighters were wounded in a shooting attack at a Birmingham, Ala., fire station Wednesday, according to local officials who said the attack may have been "targeted." The shooting occurred at about 8:30 a.m. at Station 9, shortly after firefighters began their shift. Soon afterward, Birmingham police and firefighters received calls of shots fired at the station. Advertisement

Authorities continue to search for a suspect as they seek to determine a motive.

According to Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond, there are indications that the attack was targeted.

"We don't know why it would be a targeted attack, that's one of the things we're trying to determine," Thurmond said.

"I hate to say it but, unfortunately, I think police would be the bigger targets. Our firefighters are there to protect and aid and rescue our citizens, and to see them critically injured is troubling, disheartening," Thurmond said.

According to Thurmond, the two firefighters are hospitalized in serious condition, with at least one requiring surgery. Reports say the two victims were shot in the chest and legs, though no individual details on injuries were given.

"It's extremely unusual for someone to come target one of our fire stations and so we're trying to see why would someone want to target one of these fire stations in Brimingham," Thurmond said.

Advertisement