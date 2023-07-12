Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 12, 2023 / 2:56 PM

Democrats want info on GOP 'whistleblower' now accused of being agent for China

By Adam Schrader
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is calling on Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to provide information about Gal Luft -- the purported 'whistleblower' in a GOP-led probe of President Joe Biden's family. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is calling on Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to provide information about Gal Luft -- the purported 'whistleblower' in a GOP-led probe of President Joe Biden's family. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers are calling on Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to hand over information on Gal Luft -- the purported "whistleblower" in a GOP-led probe of President Joe Biden's family.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the committee, and Rep. Dan Goldman sent a letter to Comer on Wednesday, calling it "shocking" that Luft has been charged with arms trafficking and operating as a foreign agent for China, among other felonies.

Advertisement

"We are concerned that an official committee of the House of Representatives has been manipulated by an apparent con man who, while a fugitive from justice, attempted to fortify his defense by laundering unfounded and potentially false allegations through Congress," Raskin and Goldman wrote.

"Although Mr. Luft has been on the run for months, you touted him as a 'potential witness' and even prepared to interview him as part of your investigation."

RELATED Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China

Luft was accused of lying to federal agents during the same meeting he shared his allegations about Hunter Biden with the FBI, the Democrats noted.

Advertisement

"Sen. Ron Johnson demanded that Mr. Luft be granted immunity from prosecution in order to help Republicans attack President Biden," the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers suggested that Luft had manipulated Republicans investigating the Bidens for his own self interest by seeking a whistleblower status in a bid to evade law enforcement.

RELATED DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit

"We urge you to immediately initiate an investigation into whether the Committee may have been unwittingly duped by Mr. Luft in furtherance of the [Chinese Communist Party's] interests, as well as any potentially false statements made by Mr. Luft to members of Congress or congressional staff," Raskin and Goldman demanded

"In addition, we request that you immediately provide committee Democrats with all materials and information provided by Mr. Luft to the committee."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Luft agreed to recruit and pay a high-ranking U.S. official. In 2016, he conspired with the official, who was an adviser to then-President elect Donald Trump, to support policies related to China

RELATED D.C. disciplinary committee recommends disbarment for Rudy Giuliani

"As alleged, Gal Luft, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and co-head of a Maryland think tank, engaged in multiple, serious criminal schemes," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Advertisement

"He subverted foreign agent registration laws in the United States to seek to promote Chinese policies by acting through a former high-ranking U.S. government official; he acted as a broker in deals for dangerous weapons and Iranian oil; and he told multiple lies about his crimes to law enforcement."

Luft is also accused of brokering weapons deals with Chinese individuals and entities. As a broker, he connected buyers and sellers without a license, violating the Arms Export Control Act, officials said.

He also allegedly ordered subordinates to refer to a deal he was working on to acquire Iranian oil as a deal for Brazilian oil to circumvent U.S. sanctions against Iran. Similar to his arms dealings with China, he sought buyers of oil and helped broker arrangements to purchase, officials said.

Latest Headlines

Gunman opens fire in Alabama fire station, seriously injuring 2 firefighters
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Gunman opens fire in Alabama fire station, seriously injuring 2 firefighters
July 12 (UPI) -- Two firefighters were wounded in a shooting attack at a Birmingham, Ala., fire station Wednesday, according to local officials.
FCC chair's pilot program would enhance school cybersecurity defenses
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FCC chair's pilot program would enhance school cybersecurity defenses
July 12 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday laid out the framework for a proposal that would enhance cybersecurity protecting school networks.
Treasury Department sanctions multiple people linked to violent Sinaloa Cartel
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department sanctions multiple people linked to violent Sinaloa Cartel
July 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned multiple individuals and entities linked to the Sinaloa drug Cartel.
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fission with recycled fuels
U.S. News // 1 day ago
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fission with recycled fuels
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. fission technology company Oklo said Tuesday it would merge with an acquisition company in an effort to develop an emission-free source of energy for consumers and pursue a recycling service for nuclear fuel.
Domino's Pizza partners with Uber on food deliveries in 4 test markets
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Domino's Pizza partners with Uber on food deliveries in 4 test markets
July 12 (UPI) -- Domino's Pizza, which built its longtime reputation on its fast deliveries, said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Uber to allow its drivers to deliver its products.
Senators call for investigation into tax firms sharing data with Google, Meta
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senators call for investigation into tax firms sharing data with Google, Meta
July 12 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers are urging the Justice Department to investigate several notable tax prep software companies including H&R Block, over allegations they may have illegally shared personal data with tech firms.
UAW president warns of strike ahead of negotiations with 'Big Three' automakers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
UAW president warns of strike ahead of negotiations with 'Big Three' automakers
July 12 (UPI) -- Contract negotiations between the "Big Three" automakers in Detroit and United Auto Workers were set to get underway Thursday with union president Shawn Fain vowing to shake the corporate money tree.
U.S. inflation cools, but may not sway Fed to pause rate hikes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. inflation cools, but may not sway Fed to pause rate hikes
July 12 (UPI) -- Headline inflation in the U.S. economy moved to its lowest point since early 2021, though it might not be enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes.
Three killed in Illinois Greyhound bus crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Three killed in Illinois Greyhound bus crash
July 12 (UPI) -- A Greyhound bus traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis early Wednesday morning collided with other commercial vehicles on Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., killing three people, authorities said.
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
July 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced plans to continue its reduction of hydrofluorocarbons, releasing a new rule that aims to cut the United States' use of the greenhouse gases by almost half.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile into sea after warnings to U.S.
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile into sea after warnings to U.S.
5 from same family killed in sightseeing helicopter crash near Mount Everest
5 from same family killed in sightseeing helicopter crash near Mount Everest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement