July 11, 2023 / 2:24 PM

Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Vermont amid floods

By Simon Druker
President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Vermont after heavy rain led to flooding and forced people out of their homes in the state’s capital. Photo courtesy of city of Montpelier
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Vermont after heavy rain led to flooding and forced people out of their homes in the state's capital.

Biden made the proclamation while in Lithuania for the NATO summit.

The state of emergency allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state.

Flooded streets in Montpelier, Vt., forced the city to temporarily close the downtown area Tuesday.

"Waters are still rising at the dam and are approaching approximately 1 foot from the spillway," the city said in an update at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

"Every additional foot of water that goes over the spillway doubles the amount of water entering the City from the dam."

Communications towers used by first responders to communicate are not functioning. The Montpelier Police Department has relocated dispatch, police, and fire operations to the water treatment plant in Berlin, Vt.

Over 100 rescues have been conducted across the state, with a record 5.28 inches of rain falling in Montpelier Monday, leading to water up to waist deep in some spots.

The previous record of 5.27 inches of rain came in 2011 during Hurricane Irene, which battered the East Coast, killing more than 40 people.

"Vermont's capital city, and many other communities across the state, are under water. The devastation and flooding we're experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic," Gov. Phil Scott wrote on Twitter, along with aerial footage showing the flood damage.

"The coming weeks will be difficult, but we've faced challenges before, and Vermonters have risen to meet the moment. Whether during Irene, COVID, or other hardships, we have proven time and time again we're willing and able to step up and help our neighbors. We will again."

Flood warnings are expected to remain in place across parts of New England through Tuesday.

