Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2023 / 2:56 AM

State of emergency declared for Orange, Ontario Counties amid flash flooding

By Darryl Coote
At least one person was killed in Orange County due to flooding, officials said. Photo courtesy of New York State Police/Facebook
At least one person was killed in Orange County due to flooding, officials said. Photo courtesy of New York State Police/Facebook

July 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday night declared a state of emergency for Orange and Ontario Counties as a slow-moving series of thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings to be issued throughout southeastern New York.

The National Weather Service for New York has issued several flash flood warnings throughout the state, with a whole swath of the northeastern United States from northern Vermont and Pennsylvania to southern Rhode island under flood watches as of early Monday.

Advertisement

"Move to higher ground now," the National Weather Service said in a 12:25 a.m. EDT update. "Act quickly to protect your life."

Flooding has been reported in New York State, with police warning that "numerous roadways" including State Route 9 West and Palisades Interstate Parkway were under water.

RELATED Northeastern U.S. put on alert for serious flash flooding risk

Late Sunday, New York State Police urged motorists to "avoid the Palisades Parkway, Long Mountain Circle, the Bear Mountain Bridge and Route 6 due to major flooding!"

Flash flooding was also expected for the Bronx and Manhattan as it was forecast to receive another 1 to 2 inches of rain late Sunday after being drenched earlier.

In Orange County, executive Steve Neuhaus issued a state of emergency and activated the county's Emergency Operation Center. Officials have received "numerous reports regarding extensive flooding occurring in and around Orange County," its emergency management office said in a statement.

Advertisement

Neuhaus confirmed to The New York Times that one resident has died.

"We have a emergency situation in southern Orange County, in particular to Highland Falls area," he said from a flooded road Sunday evening in a video statement published to his Facebook page.

The floods are caused by a band of showers and thunderstorms slowly moving east across the northern states, the NWS said.

RELATED At least 15 dead after heavy rains slam southwest China

Hochul had issued a state of emergency for Orange County but then expanded it to Ontario County late Sunday "due to significant flooding over the past two hours," she said, adding the move mobilizes additional state resources.

Swift Water Rescue Teams have also been deployed to Ontario County to conduct door-to-door welfare checks, her office said.

New York City has a flash flood watch in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

The NWS is warning that there is "a considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall" for much of New England on Monday as the band of storm moves east.

"Organized areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to produce intense rain rates, especially in the high risk area of Vermont and northeastern New York," it tweeted.

Advertisement

Read More

More than half of U.S. beaches said to experience contamination

Latest Headlines

5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
July 9 (UPI) -- Five men who are members of Jehovah's Witness congregations in Pennsylvania have been charged for allegedly sexually abusing children.
Sen. Chuck Schumer requests FDA investigation into high-caffeine Prime Energy drinks
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer requests FDA investigation into high-caffeine Prime Energy drinks
July 9 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a press conference Sunday that Prime Energy drinks have "eye-popping" levels of caffeine and should be investigated by the Food and Drug Administration.
Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges
July 9 (UPI) -- A Georgia man was allegedly murdered by three teens who planned to egg his house over an "ongoing lovers quarrel."
1 dead, 15 injured after wrong-way driver hits Chicago bus
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
1 dead, 15 injured after wrong-way driver hits Chicago bus
July 9 (UPI) -- A driver traveling southbound on the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago slammed into a city bus, leaving one person dead and at least 15 injured.
9 injured, 1 critically in Cleveland shooting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
9 injured, 1 critically in Cleveland shooting
July 9 (UPI) -- Nine people were injured in a shooting in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, early on Sunday.
Arizona, southern California under excessive heat warnings as thunderstorms hit East Coast
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Arizona, southern California under excessive heat warnings as thunderstorms hit East Coast
July 9 (UPI) -- Much of Arizona and southern California are under excessive heat warnings through Thursday as thunderstorms with high winds and hail hit the East Coast.
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $650 million
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $650 million
July 9 (UPI) -- Monday's Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $650 million, the ninth highest jackpot all time, after nobody won the grand prize on Saturday.
U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia
July 9 (UPI) -- Usamah al-Muhajir, a leader of the Islamic State terror group in eastern Syria, was killed Friday in a drone strike conducted by the same U.S. aircraft that had been harassed by Russian forces hours earlier.
Pentagon calls on Russia to stop 'reckless behavior' in Syria
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Pentagon calls on Russia to stop 'reckless behavior' in Syria
July 7 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has called on Russia to stop its "reckless behavior" in Syria after Russian jets harassed U.S. drones causing them to take evasive measures.
Six teens injured during shooting at El Paso house party
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Six teens injured during shooting at El Paso house party
July 8 (UPI) -- Six teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a large house party on Friday night in El Paso, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges
Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges
U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia
U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia
Arizona, southern California under excessive heat warnings as thunderstorms hit East Coast
Arizona, southern California under excessive heat warnings as thunderstorms hit East Coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement