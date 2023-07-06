Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 6, 2023 / 9:45 AM

More than half of U.S. beaches said to experience contamination

By Cara Munez, HealthDay News
This deserted beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., was off limits to swimmers after a major oil spill dumped 126,000 gallons from an offshore oil platform in October 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
This deserted beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., was off limits to swimmers after a major oil spill dumped 126,000 gallons from an offshore oil platform in October 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A day at the beach can be fun with family and friends, but water pollution can ruin the experience.

The problem is more widespread than many might think. In a new report, the Environment America Research & Policy Center, a nonprofit organization, found that half of U.S. beaches had potentially unsafe contamination levels in 2022.

Advertisement

Among nearly 3,200 beaches nationwide that were tested in 2022, 55% had at least one day during which fecal contamination reached potentially unsafe levels. Beaches may also have experienced contamination on days when testing did not take place, the organization noted.

Among those studied, 363 beaches had potentially unsafe levels of fecal contamination on at least 25% of testing days.

RELATED U.N. atomic watchdog clears Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater

How often a state tests its beaches varies, the center said.

Contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illness, respiratory disease, ear and eye infections and skin rashes. About 57 million cases of illness happen each year from swimming in oceans, lakes, rivers and ponds, according to the organization.

Sometimes, contaminated water triggers health warning or beach closures.

RELATED Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

The organization noted more than 8,700 health warnings or closures at U.S. coastal and Great Lakes beaches in 2022, affecting 1 of every 12 swimming days.

Advertisement

Beach pollution comes from a variety of sources, including sprawling development, outdated and deteriorating sewage systems, spills from sanitary sewers, systems that combine stormwater and sewage into a single pipe, private septic systems and factory farming.

In terms of sprawling development, the organization cites the impact of paving over more surfaces that once absorbed rainfall and filtered pollution from parking lots, roads and larger homes. Sewage and septic systems built to serve this development can also fail, the organization added.

RELATED 126,000-gallon oil spill leaves dead wildlife on Southern California coast

U.S. coastal areas added 4.2 million acres of development between 1996 and 2016, while losing 640,000 acres of wetland and almost 10 million acres of forest.

Sewage from various spills or outdated systems can be particularly dangerous to beach safety because it contains bacteria, viruses and parasites.

Sewers overflow as many as 75,000 times each year in the United States. Outdated combined sewers are still present in more than 700 municipalities. Many of these systems discharge raw sewage directly into nearby waterways during heavy rain events, according to the center.

Factory farming also plays a role, with fecal pollution from livestock production generating a large volume of waste. The animals produce more manure than cropland can absorb, according to the center.

Advertisement

Congress' Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021 provides $11.7 billion for sewage and stormwater projects and also authorizes an additional $14.7 billion to work toward fixing some of these issues.

Still, more efforts are also needed, according to the center. These can include improving beach testing and protecting wetlands.

More information

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has more on beach health.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Worsening eyesight could result from warming climate, research finds
Health News // 20 hours ago
Worsening eyesight could result from warming climate, research finds
Older American adults who live in warmer regions are more likely to have serious vision impairment than those who live in cooler places, new research finds.
Moderna seeks regulatory approval of RSV vaccine for people 60 and older
Health News // 22 hours ago
Moderna seeks regulatory approval of RSV vaccine for people 60 and older
July 5 (UPI) -- Moderna has submitted its RSV vaccine for people 60 and older regulatory approval in the United States, European Union, Switzerland and Australia.
CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
While a little more than half of American adults think they've had COVID-19, the reality is about 77.5% have been infected at least once, new government data shows.
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
Health News // 2 days ago
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
The trendy weight-loss drug Ozempic could be dangerous for a patient undergoing anesthesia for an operation, according to a new warning from the American Society of Anesthesiologists.
Women's risk for chronic reflux can rise with hormone replacement therapy
Health News // 3 days ago
Women's risk for chronic reflux can rise with hormone replacement therapy
Some women take hormone replacement therapy to combat the hot flashes and night sweats that accompany menopause, but a new study review suggests hormone therapy may increase a woman's risk for developing heartburn.
Fireworks for July 4? Here's your safety checklist
Health News // 4 days ago
Fireworks for July 4? Here's your safety checklist
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is urging Americans to use caution when handling fireworks to avoid injuries to the fingers, hands, arms and face.
Overdoses involving misuse of horse tranquilizer xylazine skyrocket
Health News // 5 days ago
Overdoses involving misuse of horse tranquilizer xylazine skyrocket
Drug overdose deaths involving a powerful horse tranquilizer called xylazine have skyrocketed in the United States, rising 35-fold in just a handful of years, federal health researchers say.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires harmful to pets, livestock, too
Health News // 5 days ago
Smoke from Canadian wildfires harmful to pets, livestock, too
The Canadian wildfires that are burning out of control have brought hazy skies and polluted air to parts of the United States unprepared for it -- and that's affecting not just the people, but their pets and livestock.
Mental ills may linger after joint pain eases, study finds
Health News // 5 days ago
Mental ills may linger after joint pain eases, study finds
Even after physical pain eases, healing or fixing an injured joint often does not improve mental health, research shows.
People with dementia at increased risk during heat waves
Health News // 5 days ago
People with dementia at increased risk during heat waves
Heat waves that hit the triple digits, like the ones now gripping many parts of the United States this week, can create dangerous conditions for folks who are vulnerable.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
Worsening eyesight could result from warming climate, research finds
Worsening eyesight could result from warming climate, research finds
Moderna seeks regulatory approval of RSV vaccine for people 60 and older
Moderna seeks regulatory approval of RSV vaccine for people 60 and older
Many young women, girls in U.S. are iron deficient
Many young women, girls in U.S. are iron deficient
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement