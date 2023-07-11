U.S. Air Force suspends personnel moves, bonuses over funding shortfall

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, flies behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker. The Air Force announced Monday it will suspend thousands of airmen's permanent change of station orders and bonuses through September due to a budget shortfall. File photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- A funding shortfall, due to higher-than-expected costs, is forcing the U.S. Air Force to suspend thousands of airmen's moves and bonuses through September. The delay in permanent change of station moves and bonuses was announced Monday "to avoid exhausting funds," according to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek, who said airmen who do not have orders by Aug. 1, could be affected. Advertisement

While the Air Force has experienced shortfalls in the past, it usually impacts expenses associated with flying hours and not personnel, according to an official who called it "unusual."

Others are blaming political infighting. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has placed a hold on top officer nominations, affecting more than 200 general and flag officers, over objections to the Defense Department's reproductive health policy.

And the Biden administration has delayed its decision about where to locate U.S. Space Command headquarters, according to the Military Times, due to a political standoff between Colorado and Alabama's congressional delegations, which has only delayed Air Force funding requests.

While Space Force has its own funds, the Air Force is being forced to review which transfers will go through and which will be pushed into the next fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1.

The fiscal 2023 Selective Re-enlistment Bonus program will also be suspended, effective Tuesday. Airmen who would have been eligible after the deadline will be allowed to extend their current enlistment into fiscal 2024.

"This allows most airmen to still access an SRB program with the fiscal 2023 rules until the fiscal 2024 program starts," Stefanek said.

In addition, two other Air Force programs will be impacted by the budget shortfall, including the Aviation Bonus program which has been paused for 14 days and the Assignment Incentive Pay program which is on hold until October.