Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2023 / 12:33 AM

U.S. Air Force suspends personnel moves, bonuses over funding shortfall

By Sheri Walsh
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, flies behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker. The Air Force announced Monday it will suspend thousands of airmen's permanent change of station orders and bonuses through September due to a budget shortfall. File photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest/U.S. Air Force/UPI
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, flies behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker. The Air Force announced Monday it will suspend thousands of airmen's permanent change of station orders and bonuses through September due to a budget shortfall. File photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- A funding shortfall, due to higher-than-expected costs, is forcing the U.S. Air Force to suspend thousands of airmen's moves and bonuses through September.

The delay in permanent change of station moves and bonuses was announced Monday "to avoid exhausting funds," according to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek, who said airmen who do not have orders by Aug. 1, could be affected.

Advertisement

While the Air Force has experienced shortfalls in the past, it usually impacts expenses associated with flying hours and not personnel, according to an official who called it "unusual."

Others are blaming political infighting. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has placed a hold on top officer nominations, affecting more than 200 general and flag officers, over objections to the Defense Department's reproductive health policy.

RELATED Australia, Germany strike defense, climate deal before NATO summit

And the Biden administration has delayed its decision about where to locate U.S. Space Command headquarters, according to the Military Times, due to a political standoff between Colorado and Alabama's congressional delegations, which has only delayed Air Force funding requests.

While Space Force has its own funds, the Air Force is being forced to review which transfers will go through and which will be pushed into the next fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1.

Advertisement

The fiscal 2023 Selective Re-enlistment Bonus program will also be suspended, effective Tuesday. Airmen who would have been eligible after the deadline will be allowed to extend their current enlistment into fiscal 2024.

RELATED North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes

"This allows most airmen to still access an SRB program with the fiscal 2023 rules until the fiscal 2024 program starts," Stefanek said.

In addition, two other Air Force programs will be impacted by the budget shortfall, including the Aviation Bonus program which has been paused for 14 days and the Assignment Incentive Pay program which is on hold until October.

RELATED U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia

Latest Headlines

Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
July 10 (UPI) -- A northern California inmate, accused of murder and hunted by police since he fled their custody over the weekend, has been recaptured, according to authorities.
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
July 10 (UPI) -- Gal Luft, director of the nonprofit think tank the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, has been charged with arms trafficking, making false statements and advancing the interests of China.
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
July 10 (UPI) -- A recently re-elected Louisiana police chief has been found guilty of stealing COVID-19 funds, drugs and money confiscated in narcotics investigations.
HCA Healthcare confirms patient information from 20 states stolen, shared
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
HCA Healthcare confirms patient information from 20 states stolen, shared
July 10 (UPI) -- HCA Healthcare recently found that patient information from at least 20 states has been shared in an online forum.
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
July 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott have declared states of emergencies as a series of thunderstorms inundate both states with heavy rainfall and flash flooding, killing one person.
Judge dismisses sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon, girlfriend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge dismisses sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon, girlfriend
July 10 (UPI) -- A judge has dismissed the sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Laura Riley due to a lack of evidence.
Federal monitor: NYC should be held in contempt for Rikers Island jail violence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal monitor: NYC should be held in contempt for Rikers Island jail violence
July 10 (UPI) -- A scathing new report finds New York's Rikers Island jail to be "patently unsafe" while recommending a federal judge hold New York City and its Department of Correction in contempt to force compliance.
Ex-Michigan police officer charged in beating of inmate who offered no resistance
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Michigan police officer charged in beating of inmate who offered no resistance
July 10 (UPI) -- Matthew James Rodriguez, 48, is charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law, a felony charge, for allegedly punching 19-year-old Jaquwan Smith and slamming their head to the floor on June 13.
Union Pacific agrees to paid sick leave agreement for SMART-TD union members
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Union Pacific agrees to paid sick leave agreement for SMART-TD union members
July 10 (UPI) -- Union Pacific has reached a tentative agreement to provide additional paid sick leave to members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union.
Ramaswamy presidential campaign offers 10% incentive for donor recruitment
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ramaswamy presidential campaign offers 10% incentive for donor recruitment
July 10 (UPI) -- The "Vivek Kitchen Cabinet" program offers donors 10% per donation to people who bring in other donors with their own unique link.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder
Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement