German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on Monday. Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- Australia and Germany struck a deal on Monday to strengthen ties between the two countries on defense and climate. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese traveled to Berlin for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz where Australia agreed to loan a RAAF aircraft to Germany to protect logistical hubs in its support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. Advertisement

The Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft will be based in Germany for six months to assist multinational logistics hubs supplying support in European airspace but not within Ukraine itself.

Australia also signed an in-principle agreement for it to supply Germany with more than 100 Boxer Heavy Weapon Carrier vehicles, built in Brisbane worth more than $1 billion.

"This is one of the biggest defense sales in Australia's history and is worth over $1 billion to the Australian economy in the production and supply of these vehicles," Albanese said in a statement. "The agreement will boost Australia's sovereign defense industry, secure local jobs and contribute to Australia's economic growth."

Australia agreed to join the German-led Climate Club, a new international grouping that is expected to focus on reducing emissions in heavy industry and bringing "green steel" and "green hydrogen" onto the marketplace.

Albanese's announcements come after his administration had received some criticism over its support for Ukraine and how the country needed to do more. Australia announced a $110 million aid package to Kyiv two weeks ago but it did not include some items Ukraine said it needed.