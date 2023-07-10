Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2023 / 2:05 PM

Lone suspect in Chicago's decades-old Tylenol murders found dead at 76

By Simon Druker
In the early 1980s, Chicago (pictured) and the nation was gripped by fear as Tylenol tampering deaths in the Chicago area grew. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
In the early 1980s, Chicago (pictured) and the nation was gripped by fear as Tylenol tampering deaths in the Chicago area grew. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- James Lewis, who was linked to the infamous Tylenol murders in Chicago in the early 1980s, was found dead in his Massachusetts home Sunday.

Officials confirmed Lewis was found dead inside an apartment in Cambridge, Mass., more than 40 years after the murders of seven people in the Chicago area.

Advertisement

Lewis, 76, was the only person ever charged in the case, but he was never declared directly responsible for the seven deaths. Instead, he was found guilty of attempting to extort $1 million from Tylenol parent company Johnson & Johnson in 1982.

He was found to be the author of a ransom note demanding the money to "stop the killing."

RELATED Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder

The FBI arrested Lewis in New York City in December of 1982, and he ultimately spent 12 years in prison but was never charged for the murders.

While in prison, Lewis gave an interview in which he described how a person might have carried out the Tylenol murders, but he always maintained his own innocence.

Starting in late September of 1982 and lasting through early October of that year, seven people died in the Chicago area after taking Extra-Strength Tylenol pills later found to contain potassium cyanide, which can be deadly to humans.

Advertisement

That led to panic and regulators pulling Tylenol from store shelves while officials canvased door-to-door in the Chicago area to warn people of the potential threat.

It was only months later when Lewis sent the letter to the drugmaker. The FBI was able to match his fingerprints and handwriting to the ransom note.

But law enforcement officials could never concretely say Lewis was the person behind the actual murder plot, and the investigation dragged on for years.

RELATED Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten

In 2011, convicted serial murderer Ted Kaczynski said he was under investigation for the Tylenol killings. Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, died in June.

Cambridge police on Sunday did not specify Lewis' cause of death but said the death was "not suspicious."

"I was saddened to learn of James Lewis' death. Not because he's dead, but because he didn't die in prison," former Illinois Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Margolis, who prosecuted Lewis in the extortion case, said in a statement Monday.

Read More

Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges

Latest Headlines

Ramaswamy presidential campaign offers 10% incentive for donor recruitment
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Ramaswamy presidential campaign offers 10% incentive for donor recruitment
July 10 (UPI) -- The "Vivek Kitchen Cabinet" program offers donors 10% per donation to people who bring in other donors with their own unique link.
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
July 10 (UPI) -- Convicted former Olympics sports doctor Larry Nassar survived a multiple stabbing attack at a federal prison in Florida, the prison's union leader said on Monday.
Fed oversight leader Barr calls for tighter capital controls after SVB collapse
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fed oversight leader Barr calls for tighter capital controls after SVB collapse
July 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's point man on financial oversight, Michael Barr, said Monday that bank stresses from earlier this year warranted a need for stronger capital controls.
New York Fed: More consumers expect rise in home prices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York Fed: More consumers expect rise in home prices
July 10 (UPI) -- Consumers expect to see home prices spike to their highest level in nearly a year, though the mood on inflation is improving somewhat, a survey from the New York Fed revealed on Monday.
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
July 10 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices may be in something of a standstill, but the low price point relative to year-ago levels may be incentive enough to drive demand enough to trigger something of a rally, an analyst said.
Longtime Tennessee lawmaker Roy Herron dies one week after jet ski crash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Longtime Tennessee lawmaker Roy Herron dies one week after jet ski crash
July 10 (UPI) -- Roy Herron, a former Democratic lawmaker from Tennessee who served nearly three decades in the state House and Senate, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a jet ski collision a week before. He was 69.
Two New York counties declare state of emergency; at least 1 dead in flash flooding
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Two New York counties declare state of emergency; at least 1 dead in flash flooding
July 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday night declared a state of emergency for Orange and Ontario Counties as a slow-moving series of thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings to be issued throughout the state.
Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder
July 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have launched a manhunt for a "very dangerous fugitive" accused of murder who escaped police custody while at a hospital on Sunday.
5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
July 9 (UPI) -- Five men who are members of Jehovah's Witness congregations in Pennsylvania have been charged for allegedly sexually abusing children.
Sen. Chuck Schumer requests FDA investigation into high-caffeine Prime Energy drinks
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer requests FDA investigation into high-caffeine Prime Energy drinks
July 9 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a press conference Sunday that Prime Energy drinks have "eye-popping" levels of caffeine and should be investigated by the Food and Drug Administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges
Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges
North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, Erdogan says; Biden calls discussions 'premature'
Ukraine deserves to be in NATO, Erdogan says; Biden calls discussions 'premature'
Wagner Group boss Prigozhin's public image drops, Russian poll finds
Wagner Group boss Prigozhin's public image drops, Russian poll finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement