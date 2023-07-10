Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2023 / 4:34 AM

Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder

By Darryl Coote
Law enforcement in California was hunting overnight Sunday for Eric Abril, 35, who is accused of murder and kidnapping. Photo courtesy of Placer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Law enforcement in California was hunting overnight Sunday for Eric Abril, 35, who is accused of murder and kidnapping. Photo courtesy of Placer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

July 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have launched a manhunt for a "very dangerous fugitive" accused of murder who escaped police custody while at a hospital on Sunday.

Eric Abril, 35, was arrested April 6 in the city of Roseville, Calif., which is located within the Sacramento Metropolitan Area, after being injured in a firefight with police.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol Task Force were attempting to execute a search warrant at Abril's Roseville residence when he opened fire. He then fled to nearby Mahany Park where he took two people hostage, both of whom police said Abril shot, one fatally. The deceased victim has been identified as James MacEgan.

Abril, who sustained gunshot wounds, was then taken into police custody, where he has resided until his escape.

RELATED Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo told reporters during a press conference that Abril escaped at about 3 a.m. Sunday from the Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he was admitted on Thursday for unknown medical reasons.

Police said Abril is believed to be dressed only in orange jail pants and is without a shirt and shoes.

Woo said that Abril was able to escape police custody despite being under "a 24-hour guard since arriving at the hospital."

He added that Abril had led a deputy on scene in a "brief foot pursuit" but was still able to escape.

"I know there's a lot of questions surrounding this case, specifically surrounding the circumstances regarding his escape; quite frankly I have a lot of questions as well," he said. "I can assure the community that when the time is right there will be a thorough investigation into how this was able to occur and whether there were any policy violations.

"But quite frankly, right now all of our resources are focused on making sure we get Abril back into custody."

RELATED 9 injured, 1 critically in Cleveland shooting

Woo added that they consider Abril a "very dangerous fugitive" and that more than 200 local and state law enforcement officers were looking for him.

He also is asking for the public to contact the authorities if they notice anything suspicious.

The Roseville Police Department said in a statement that Abril was last seen in video surveillance in the area of Rainier Court at 3:39 a.m.

Abril has been charged with murder, kidnapping causing bodily harm and attempted murder of a police officer, among other charges related to the April 6 shooting.

