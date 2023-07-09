Advertisement
July 9, 2023 / 4:01 PM

Teen house egging prank ends with murder charges

By Joe Fisher
Sydney Maughon, 18, allegedly went to the home of a Georgia man to vandalize it as the result of what police called an "ongoing lovers' quarrel." Photo courtesy of the Spalding County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
July 9 (UPI) -- A Georgia man was allegedly murdered by three teens who planned to egg his house over an "ongoing lovers' quarrel," officials said.

Sydney Maughon and Jeremy Munson, both 18, and 19-year-old McKenzie Davenport allegedly went to the home of Jonathan Gilbert on Monday to egg his house, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

Instead, Gilbert, who is also known as Tyler Lane, came out of the home and approached the teens.

Maughon snagged a gun from the car she arrived in and shot Gilbert multiple times, authorities said. He was left dead in the middle of Dobbins Mill Road.

"Investigators were able to locate a witness that provided them with information related to the shooting, and through that they created a direct link between the victim and the supsects," Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement.

Investigators acquired a phone number for one of the suspects and used it to track them. They were foundin nearby Henry County. The sheriff's office coordinated with the Henry County Police Department to locate the suspects.

A search was performed on the vehicle and a residence where it was found in Henry County. During the search, police recovered a firearm they believe was used in the shooting.

Maughon and Munson are charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, among other charges. Davenport is charged with malice murder, battery and criminal trespassing.

"Because they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves," Dix said in a statement.

"They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride."

A celebration of life was scheduled to be held for Gilbert on Sunday, according to his obituary.

"He will be remembered by many because of his infectious smile and the ability to make people laugh no matter the situation," his obituary reads.

"Tyler had many friends that he considered to be his brothers and sisters and loved us all. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He is at peace now... no more sorrow... no more pain."

The relationships between the suspects and the victim was not immediately known.

