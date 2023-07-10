Advertisement
July 10, 2023 / 1:41 PM

Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison

By Clyde Hughes
Larry Nassar is led to his seat during court proceedings in the sentencing phase of his trial in Lansing, Mich., on January 16, 2018. He was stabbed in federal prison on Sunday. File Photo by Rena Laverty/EPA-EFE
Larry Nassar is led to his seat during court proceedings in the sentencing phase of his trial in Lansing, Mich., on January 16, 2018. He was stabbed in federal prison on Sunday. File Photo by Rena Laverty/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- Convicted former Olympics sports doctor Larry Nassar survived a multiple stabbing at a federal prison in Florida, the prison's union leader said on Monday.

Nassar, 59, is serving decades in prison on federal and state convictions for abusing female gymnasts during his time as a physician at Michigan State University and the national Olympic Gymnastics organization.

Joe Rojas, president of Local 506, which represents employees at Florida's Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Sumterville, Fla., said Nassar was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest.

Rojas said Nassar also suffered a collapsed lung in the attack that happened on Sunday.

RELATED Samuel Stanley, Michigan State's 3rd president since Nassar scandal, resigns

The federal Bureau of Prisons said an inmate was assaulted at Coleman at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday but did not identify the prisoners involved. Officials said staff provided life-saving measures before the inmate was taken to a local hospital.

The bureau said an internal investigation has started to find out details of how the incident happened. A motive for the attack is not yet known.

In addition to his federal prison sentence, Nassar was sentenced up to 175 years in state prison after more than 150 women and girls said he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

Nassar entered guilty pleas to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County in Michigan.

Attorney Antoinette Frazho, who represents several of Nassar's victims, said her clients were aware of the incident.

"My clients do not wish harm on anyone, but Nassar placed himself in that position by abusing and assaulting young girls for over 30 years," Frazho told The Daily Beast.

Last June, Nassar lost his final appeal to the Michigan Supreme Count on his 175-year conviction.

Ex-USA Softball president John Gouveia accused of sexual assault of child under 14 U.S. gymnasts, other female athletes file tort claims against FBI over Larry Nassar

