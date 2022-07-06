Ex-USA Softball president John Gouveia accused of sexual assault of child under 14

John Gouveia, the former president of USA Softball, faces eight charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, authorities said. Photo courtesy Sacramento County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

July 6 (UPI) -- The former head of USA Softball is facing child sex assault charges in Northern California, authorities said. Officials announced the charges against John Gouveia on Tuesday and said that he was arrested in April and immediately released on bail, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted online.

Gouveia, 61, faces eight charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, the sheriff's office said.

"The victim stemming from this arrest was not associated with USA Softball ... and investigators are not implicating the organization," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Statement from USA Softball pic.twitter.com/2EjCt4RQ41— USA Softball (@USASoftball) July 6, 2022

Gouveia had previously served as USA Softball president and its commissioner for Northern California. He also worked with the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District in California for 25 years until retiring in 2016.

"USA Softball has become aware of allegations against a former volunteer officer of USA Softball, John Gouveia," USA Softball said in a statement. "The individual has resigned from all positions with USA Softball and currently holds no role or responsibility within the organization."

"USA Softball has no independent knowledge of the allegations and is aware only of the information that has been released in local media stories," it added.

Gouveia's is the latest scandal linked to a national governing sports body. Former Team USA physician Larry Nassar is serving between 40 and 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts.