Oct. 14, 2022 / 9:46 AM

Samuel Stanley, Michigan State's 3rd president since Nassar scandal, resigns

By Clyde Hughes
Michigan State President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Michigan State University
Michigan State President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Michigan State University

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Samuel Stanley, the third president to lead Michigan State University since the Larry Nassar scandal, announced his resignation on Thursday, saying he had lost confidence in the institution's board of trustees.

Stanley, who had led the university since 2019, had been at loggerheads with the board of trustees, some of whom had pushed him to take early retirement.

"I know very well from the outpouring of support that I've had from students, staff, faculty, shared governance, alumni, donors, affinity groups and others that many of you will be profoundly disappointed by this decision," Stanley said in a YouTube video about his resignation.

"But I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and Associated Students of Michigan State University, have lost confidence in the action of the current board of trustees, and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted."

On Tuesday, the university's Faculty Senate approved a vote of no confidence in the board by a 55-4 vote. The Senate's leaders had accused the board of interfering with the academic management of the university.

The board issued a statement thanking Stanley for its service but did not respond to his criticism or charges made by the university's faculty.

"President Stanley arrived at a difficult time and provided steady leadership to guide us forward while the entire world was experiencing severe disruption and uncertainty," the board said. "The Board of Trustees will work cooperatively with President Stanley during this transition and more details will be shared with the campus community as information is available."

Stanley was hired after Lou Anna Simon and John Engler resigned as the fallout of the scandal surrounding Nassar, the former Michigan State and Olympics gymnastics doctor.

Nassar was convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

