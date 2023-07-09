Advertisement
U.S. News
July 9, 2023 / 12:16 PM

Arizona, southern California under excessive heat warnings as thunderstorms hit East Coast

By Adam Schrader
1/3
Young women form a heart with their hands as they are silhouetted against a dramatic sunrise appearing as a giant ball over the beach in Isle of Palms, South Carolina on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Like much of the country, the Charleston low country is experiencing extremely hot, humid weather. Scientists note that global temperatures recently were the hottest in the modern history of Earth due mainly to climate change brought on the continued burning of fossil fuels and the El Nino weather patterns. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Young women form a heart with their hands as they are silhouetted against a dramatic sunrise appearing as a giant ball over the beach in Isle of Palms, South Carolina on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Like much of the country, the Charleston low country is experiencing extremely hot, humid weather. Scientists note that global temperatures recently were the hottest in the modern history of Earth due mainly to climate change brought on the continued burning of fossil fuels and the El Nino weather patterns. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Much of Arizona and southern California are under excessive heat warnings through Thursday as thunderstorms with high winds and hail hit the East Coast.

Millions are under excessive heat warnings in Arizona for areas around Phoenix and in cities from Kingman down to Yuma, according to alerts from the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 115 degrees and officials have warned residents to drink plenty of fluids and remain out of the sun.

Advertisement

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has also issued an air quality alert for high levels of ozone pollution for Maricopa County, including parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area, through Sunday.

Meanwhile, a red flag warning, which indicates a high risk for wildfires caused by warm weather, is also in effect for the area around Lake Mead near Las Vegas and for the Arizona side of the Colorado River.

RELATED Northeastern U.S. put on alert for serious flash flooding risk

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended," the National Weather Service said.

In California, excessive heat warnings for cities from El Centro near the border in Imperial County, past Palm Springs and up to Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County. Other cities under excessive heat watches include Chino and Riverside near Los Angeles.

Advertisement

A fire that burned 39 acres in California's Riverside County, known as the Lincoln Fire, reached 100% containment on Friday -- narrowly missing the excessive heat warning that could have exacerbated firefighting efforts.

RELATED Massive dust cloud heading toward U.S. may dim sky

Excessive heat watches are also in effect for southern New Mexico, west and central Texas and parts of Florida.

In North Carolina on Sunday, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Rockingham, Davidson and Guilford with wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail that could damage roofs and siding. No damage has yet been reported.

Forecasters have issued a tornado warning for Alamance County and Guilford County in North Carolina until 12:30 p.m. EST.

RELATED Hurricane researchers revise forecast, say 'above-average' storm season ahead

"TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," the NWS said in a statement.

Last week, hurricane researchers said they are now predicting an "above-average" season with at least four major hurricanes and 18 named storms after record-warm sea surface temperatures were recorded following previous predictions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in May predicted that the 2023 hurricane season had only a 30% chance of being an "above-normal" season.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the Pacific, the World Meteorological Organization on Tuesday declared that El Niño conditions have developed for the first time in seven years and could lead to a surge in global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns in the second half of 2023.

Latest Headlines

Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $650 million
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $650 million
July 9 (UPI) -- Monday's Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $650 million, the ninth highest jackpot all time, after nobody won the grand prize on Saturday.
U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia
July 9 (UPI) -- Usamah al-Muhajir, a leader of the Islamic State terror group in eastern Syria, was killed Friday in a drone strike conducted by the same U.S. aircraft that had been harassed by Russian forces hours earlier.
Pentagon calls on Russia to stop 'reckless behavior' in Syria
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Pentagon calls on Russia to stop 'reckless behavior' in Syria
July 7 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has called on Russia to stop its "reckless behavior" in Syria after Russian jets harassed U.S. drones causing them to take evasive measures.
Six teens injured during shooting at El Paso house party
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Six teens injured during shooting at El Paso house party
July 8 (UPI) -- Six teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a large house party on Friday night in El Paso, authorities said.
Woman charged with trespassing outside Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Woman charged with trespassing outside Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion
July 8 (UPI) -- A 54-year-old woman was arrested and charged with trespassing outside Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island despite having previously been warned to stay away from her home, police said.
Six killed in California business jet crash
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Six killed in California business jet crash
July 8 (UPI) -- Six people were killed when a jet crashed near the French Valley Airport in California on Saturday, authorities said.
Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
July 8 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he won't contest a parole granted to former Manson family member and convicted murder Leslie Van Houten.
Northeastern U.S. put on alert for serious flash flooding risk
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Northeastern U.S. put on alert for serious flash flooding risk
Residents across the northeastern United States were advised Saturday to be aware of flash flooding risks in the coming days as tropical moisture pours into the region.
Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
July 8 (UPI) -- Federal, state and local authorities are searching Saturday for a "very dangerous" homicide suspect who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Yellen calls for 'closer communication' in meeting with top Chinese official
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Yellen calls for 'closer communication' in meeting with top Chinese official
July 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday said the United States and China must seek to "closely communicate" with each other during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
Ukraine admits to Crimea bridge blast while Russia again shuts down traffic over 'cruise missile'
Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
Six killed in California business jet crash
Six killed in California business jet crash
Dutch Prime Minister Rutte meets with King after government collapses
Dutch Prime Minister Rutte meets with King after government collapses
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement