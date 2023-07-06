Wisconsin governor uses sneaky editing trick to fund public education until 2425

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks to union workers at Laborfest in Milwaukee in September 2022. File Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, used a sneaky editing trick allowed by state law to amend the state's biennial budget to fund public education for the next 400 years. State law allows the governor to strike out entire words and numbers from a bill sent to his desk for his signature, amounting to a partial veto.

Evers, by striking out just seven words and two numerals from a single sentence, was able to allow school districts to raise their total revenue amount by $325 per student every year.

School districts will have the authority to raise property taxes to meet revenue goals if the state's legislature does not increase state funding in future years.

The law, which was passed by the Republican-led state Senate and state Assembly, had intended for the $325 adjustment to apply for only the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

"In future biennia and effectively in perpetuity, school districts will have continued, additive per pupil revenue adjustments of $325 every year, sustaining school district spending for the foreseeable future," Evers' office said in a statement.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement that Republicans have "worked tirelessly to block Gov. Evers' liberal agenda."

"Unfortunately, because of his powerful veto authority, he reinstated some of it today," Vos said.

Vos claimed the law will cause "massive property tax increases" in coming years.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker has become infamous for his use of the powerful veto authority to extend one measure in the 2017-2019 budget to last until the year 3018.