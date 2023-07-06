Trending
U.S. News
July 6, 2023 / 10:10 PM

California asks DOJ to investigate Florida for migrant shipping scheme

By Adam Schrader
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the GOP nomination for president in 2024, speaks on his immigration platform near the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas on June 26, 2023. File Photo courtesy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the GOP nomination for president in 2024, speaks on his immigration platform near the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas on June 26, 2023. File Photo courtesy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter

July 6 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked Merrick Garland, the attorney general of the United States, to investigate rival state Florida over its migrant shipping scheme.

California questioned the legality of Florida's methods to fund the shipment of migrants from the southern border in Texas to liberal cities and states in a letter signed by Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with Javier Salazar, the sheriff for Texas' Bexar County.

"It is not uncommon for local jurisdictions and nongovernmental organizations to facilitate onward travel from the border for people to connect with family or friends elsewhere in the United States after they are processed and released by federal immigration officials and are pursuing their immigration cases as required by the law," the letter reads. "But this scheme is different."

Newsom and his co-signers alleged that Florida is deceiving migrants into taking flights to places such as Martha's Vineyard based on promises of jobs, education and shelter.

The California officials noted that a referral for potential criminal prosecution is pending in the Bexar County District Attorney's Office after some migrants who traveled to Sacramento in June may have been similarly deceived.

"The U.S. Department of Justice has a unique capability to investigate cases where, as here, the scheme stretches from Massachusetts to California and touches upon no fewer than five states," Newsom and his cohort wrote.

"It is unconscionable to use people as political props by persuading them to travel to another state based on false or deceptive representations."

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new measure further aimed at curbing illegal immigration. Driver licenses issued to undocumented migrants by other states will no longer be considered legal in Florida.

"Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents," DeSantis said.

"The Biden administration may continue to abdicate its responsibilities to secure our border, but Florida will stand for the rule of law. Even if the federal government refuses, Florida will act decisively to protect our citizens, our state, and our country."

