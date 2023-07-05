Advertisement
U.S. News
July 5, 2023 / 8:29 AM

Swedish prime minister visits White House amid tensions with Turkey in NATO bid

By A.L. Lee
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will visit the White House Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden as his nation seeks to enter NATO. Photo courtesy Finnish Government/Wikimedia Commons
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will visit the White House Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden as his nation seeks to enter NATO. Photo courtesy Finnish Government/Wikimedia Commons

July 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to the White House Wednesday as fresh tensions with Turkey threatened Sweden's potential entry to NATO.

Kristersson's visit was intended to demonstrate U.S. support for Sweden to join the international military alliance after Finland officially banded with NATO in April, growing the global body to 31 countries and delivering a severe blow to Moscow by expanding NATO's shared border with Russia.

Advertisement

"President Biden and Prime Minister Kristersson will review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Back in April, Biden applauded Finland's entry to NATO, while also expressing hope that Sweden would follow suit, which would serve to deter the Russians from any further military incursions.

RELATED NATO approves extension of Stoltenberg's mandate as secretary general

The leaders also plan to discuss Russia's recent transatlantic coordination with China as well as climate change and issues related to emerging technologies like AI.

Kristersson faced controversy back home as NATO member Turkey blasted the Swedish government last week for allowing copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, to be burned during a protest outside a mosque in Stockholm.

Advertisement

The June 28 demonstration by Salwan Momika -- a dissident who immigrated to Sweden from Iraq -- infuriated Turkish leaders, who swiftly accused Sweden of being anti-Islamic after the book was burned on Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's largest holidays.

RELATED Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'

Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan went further, saying the dignity of the holy book had been desecrated "under the pretext of freedom of expression. To turn a blind eye to such heinous acts is to be complicit in them."

The burning of the Koran also led Fahrettin Altun, the head of communications for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to call on Swedish authorities to take "swift action" against "terrorism," which he called "a basic prerequisite of any serious alliance" in NATO.

"We are sick and tired of enabling of Islamophobia and continued instances of hatred for our religion on the part of European authorities, especially in Sweden," Altun said. "Those who seek to become our allies in NATO cannot tolerate or enable destructive behaviors of Islamophobic and xenophobic terrorists."

Swedish authorities maintain that Momika was within his rights, and that he obtained the necessary permits that allowed him to burn the Koran under current Swedish law.

Advertisement

Previously, Momika was granted permission to carry out the burning after Stockholm's Court of Appeal reversed a decision by the national police that would have barred Momika from setting the holy book on fire.

The alliance has not yet addressed the controversy, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that he and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed that it was "time to welcome" Sweden as a "full member of NATO."

Latest Headlines

Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
July 5 (UPI) -- The Teamsters said Wednesday that UPS has walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable labor contract offer to the union that did not address members' needs. UPS urges acceptance of the offer.
State ballot initiatives on abortion could drive 2024 turnout
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
State ballot initiatives on abortion could drive 2024 turnout
July 5 (UPI) -- When the Supreme Court struck down the federal right to abortion, it effectively sent the issue back to the states. A year later, many are moving to enshrine either protections or bans into state law via the ballot box.
Search underway for backpacker missing in Yosemite National Park
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Search underway for backpacker missing in Yosemite National Park
July 5 (UPI) -- A search is underway for a man who went missing in Yosemite National Park over the weekend when he became separated from the group he was hiking with.
1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash
July 5 (UPI) -- A small single-engine plane crashed Tuesday in the California city of Murrieta, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.
White House celebrates Fourth with military families, music, fireworks
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House celebrates Fourth with military families, music, fireworks
July 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday by hosting military families with a Fourth of July barbecue at the White House that was followed by an extravagant display fireworks.
16-year-old girl killed in shooting at Indianapolis block party
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
16-year-old girl killed in shooting at Indianapolis block party
July 4 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed and four were injured in a shooting at a block party in Indianapolis.
Judge bars government agencies, social media companies from discussing certain content
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge bars government agencies, social media companies from discussing certain content
July 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday to restrict some federal agencies from communicating with social media firms about certain content.
South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
July 4 (UPI) -- A 69-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack Tuesday morning in Hilton Head, S.C.
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
July 4 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead following a fireworks explosion in Western Michigan that also injured nine others Monday night.
Joey Chestnut wins record 16th Nathan's hot dog eating contest after weather delay
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Joey Chestnut wins record 16th Nathan's hot dog eating contest after weather delay
July 4 (UPI) -- Competitive eating phenom Joey Chestnut continued his winning tradition on Tuesday, celebrating the Fourth of July by winning the Nathan's hot dog eating contest in Coney Island for the 16th time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
Putin thanks world leaders for support in 1st meeting since Wagner mutiny
Putin thanks world leaders for support in 1st meeting since Wagner mutiny
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement