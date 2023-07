The Secret Service confirmed Wednesday that a white powdery substance found in the West Wing of the White House was cocaine. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- The Secret Service said Wednesday that a powdery white substance that was found in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday is cocaine. The discovery of the substance led to a temporary evacuation of the building on Sunday. The substance was found near an entrance where visitors taking tours are directed to leave their phones, CBS News reported. Advertisement

The Secret Service is still investigating the "cause and manner of how it entered the White House," it said, according to The Hill.

On Sunday, the substance was discovered by Uniformed Division Officers. A hazmat unit and the fire department were among the first responders.

The amount of the substance found was described as small.

President Joe Biden was not in the White House at the time of the incident. He was at Camp David in Maryland for the weekend.