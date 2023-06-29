Trending
June 29, 2023 / 7:03 PM

Man facing Jan. 6 charges arrested near Obama home with weapons nearby

By Simon Druker
Secret Service agents arrested a man just blocks from the Washington, D.C., home belonging to Barack and Michelle Obama. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Secret Service agents arrested a man just blocks from the Washington, D.C., home belonging to Barack and Michelle Obama. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in 2021 was arrested Thursday near the home of former president Barack Obama.

Secret Service agents arrested Taylor Taranto just blocks from Obamas' home in Washington, D.C.

Agents spotted Taranto near the home, chasing him after he attempted to evade them, running towards the home.

Officials later searched Taranto's van that was parked nearby and uncovered weapons, including components needed to build an explosive device. However, the device was not assembled.

Officials reported Taranto had been living in the van for weeks, in the area around the city's jail.

The 37-year-old had recently made threats on social media during a livestream, according to CBS News.

Taranto also had unresolved charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Members of the public identified Taranto in 2021 as a participant in the assault. He is also the subject of a lawsuit filed by the widow of Jeffrey Smith, a D.C. Police officer who later died by suicide.

Taranto recently attended the sentencing hearing of his co-accused in the lawsuit. David Walls-Kaufman also has been charged criminally in relation to the Jan. 6 assault, while Taranto has yet to face charges.

Officials initially charged him Thursday with being a fugitive from justice.

