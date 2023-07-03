Advertisement
July 3, 2023 / 12:17 PM

Lawsuit targets Harvard legacy admissions after SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

By Clyde Hughes
A trio of advocacy groups on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging Harvard's legacy admissions process after a lawsuit by Students for Fair Admissions led the Supreme Court to end affirmative action. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
July 3 (UPI) -- Three groups filed a complaint with the Department of Education Monday against Harvard University's undergraduate college for giving preferential treatment in admissions to wealthy donors and alumni.

The Chica Project, the African Community Economic Development of New England and the Greater Boston Latino Network filed the civil rights complaint against Harvard College, the undergraduate college of Harvard University, calling its use of legacy admissions "widespread violations" of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which it said harms applicants of color.

"Harvard's practice of giving a leg-up to the children of wealthy donors and alumni -- who have done nothing to deserve it -- must end," said Michael Kippins, a litigation fellow at Lawyers for Civil Rights, said in a statement. "This preferential treatment overwhelmingly goes to white applicants and harms efforts to diversify.

The complaint comes on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court last week striking down the use of race in college admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, and essentially ending the practice in college admissions in general.

RELATED Biden proposes 'new standard' after Supreme Court overturns affirmative action

"Particularly in light of last week's decision from the Supreme Court, it is imperative that the federal government act now to eliminate this unfair barrier that systematically disadvantages students of color," said Michael Kippins, litigation fellow at Lawyers for Civil Rights.

Lawyers for Civil Rights noted that 28% of Harvard's class of 2019 were made up of legacy applicants, which were overwhelmingly White.

"Nearly 70% of Harvard's donor-related and legacy applicants are White, and they receive a substantial boost based on their status," it said. "Donor-related applicants are nearly seven times more likely to be admitted than non-donor-related applicants, and legacies are nearly six times more likely to be admitted."

RELATED Social activist Cornel West announces presidential bid with People's Party

The complaint said that legacy and donor applicants receive special attention in the interview process as well. While most applicants are interviewed by Harvard alumni, less than 3% are interviewed by an admissions officer or staff member.

"Legacy and donor applicants are nearly 20 times more likely to be interviewed by a member of Harvard's admissions office," the complaint said.

Following the Supreme Court decision, President Joe Biden proposed a "new standard" under which universities consider the financial means of a student or their family, where a student grew up and went to high school and the personal experiences of hardship or discrimination, including racial discrimination when making admissions decisions.

RELATED Former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to teach class at Harvard

