Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot will teach a class at Harvard University in the fall, the University said Thursday. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

June 1 (UPI) -- Harvard University said Thursday that former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot will teach a class at the school starting this fall. The university announced that Lightfoot will be a Richard L. and Ronay A. Menschel Senior Leadership Fellow. She will teach a class titled "Health Policy and Leadership" at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Advertisement

"I look forward to interacting with students who are committed to the public sector, particularly in the area of public health," Lightfoot said. "I'll share specifics about the way we managed the COVID-19 public health crisis, and we'll delve into how we approached the crisis as an avenue to address longstanding public health equity challenges using data and science. I also look forward to being part of the community of scholars, intellectuals and students at such a world class institution."

NBC Chicago reported that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Boston Mayor Kim Janey have been recent program fellows.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mayor Lightfoot to this program," said Director of Senior Leadership Fellows Program at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Eric Anderson said in a statement. "Among other achievements, she led a successful citywide response to COVID-19, bringing government, business, and community organizations together to safeguard public health and minimize economic impact."