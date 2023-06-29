Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 29, 2023 / 1:12 PM

U.S. reviewing proposal for 2.4GW wind farm off the Massachusetts coast

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed offshore wind with governors, labor leaders and private companies earlier this week. On Thursday, the administration said it started the review process for a wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed offshore wind with governors, labor leaders and private companies earlier this week. On Thursday, the administration said it started the review process for a wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- A proposed wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts with a potential to meet the energy demands of 850,000 homes is under an environmental review, the U.S. government said Thursday.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced the review process was under way for the 2.4 gigawatt facility proposed by Beacon Wind.

Advertisement

"BOEM is advancing the Administration's ambitious energy goals while remaining diligent in our efforts to avoid, minimize, and mitigate impacts to ocean users and the marine environment," said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein.

The Energy Department released a plan in March to meet President Joe Biden's goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030, which would power 10 million homes.

RELATED Oil-rich Norway looks to expand wind energy in shallow waters

The plan would generate $12 billion in private investments and support 77,000 jobs, the Energy Department said. It could reduce offshore wind costs from $73 per megawatt-hour to $51 per MWh by 2030.

Beacon Wind is proposing two sites situated about 17 miles south of Nantucket. Combined, the 2.4 GW of energy could be enough to meet the annual demands of an estimated 850,000 homes.

Plans call for up to 155 wind turbines and associated infrastructure to bring the power onshore in New York and Connecticut. BOEM estimates the construction phase could create nearly 6,500 jobs.

Advertisement

Consultant group Wood Mackenzie found the global wind energy market will have 1 terawatt (1 million watts) of installed capacity by the end of the year. It will expand by seven times that amount by 2032.

The U.S. energy sector, however, is far behind the rest of the world in terms of offshore installations as there are only two commercial wind farms operating in its territorial waters. That said, Beacon Wind marks the 11th offshore wind project to enter the environmental review process since Biden took office.

RELATED Energy company ESI to pay $35M over windmill eagle deaths

Read More

California offshore wind turbine auction nets $757 million

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court sides with Christian mail carrier in rare unanimous decision
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Supreme Court sides with Christian mail carrier in rare unanimous decision
June 29 (UPI) -- In a narrowly tailored decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court made it easier for employees to win religious accommodations at work, siding with a Christian mail carrier who wanted to remain off on Sundays to attend chur
Three men who helped fund Donald Trump's Truth Social charged with insider trading
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Three men who helped fund Donald Trump's Truth Social charged with insider trading
June 29 (UPI) -- Three Florida men who helped fund Donald Trump's social media company have been charged with insider trading of a shell company's.
Biden proposes 'new standard' after Supreme Court overturns affirmative action
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden proposes 'new standard' after Supreme Court overturns affirmative action
June 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, reacting to Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning affirmative action in university admissions, said he strongly disagrees with the decision. The court overturned affirmative action 6-3.
It will take time for rate hikes to lower inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
It will take time for rate hikes to lower inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell says
June 29 (UPI) -- Higher lending rates have resulted in a slowdown in the economy and a decline in business investments, though efforts to cool consumer-level inflation have yet to yield significant results.
Sotheby's launches generative art program on blockchain
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sotheby's launches generative art program on blockchain
(MT Newswires) -- Sotheby's is preparing to launch a new initiative called the Gen Art Program this summer.
Texas LGBTQ+ advocates keep hope amid new restrictions on rights
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas LGBTQ+ advocates keep hope amid new restrictions on rights
June 29 (UPI) -- LGBTQ+ advocates in Texas are not ready to abandon hope after state lawmakers stepped up the volume of laws aiming to restrict their rights.
Weekly jobless claims decline, but long-term prospects look bleak
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Weekly jobless claims decline, but long-term prospects look bleak
June 29 (UPI) -- U.S. data from Thursday show inflationary pressures aren't severe enough to curb hiring, with the number of first-time claims of unemployment dropping from week-ago levels, but long-term claims are mounting.
Heat dome will keep temperatures sizzling from South to Midwest
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Heat dome will keep temperatures sizzling from South to Midwest
June 29 (UPI) -- Regions in Texas and five other states are expected to reach record-high temperatures on Thursday as a high-pressure dome from Mexico continues to make its way north and into the Midwest and Southern Plaines.
CDC recommends GSK, Pfizer RSV vaccines for people 60 and older
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CDC recommends GSK, Pfizer RSV vaccines for people 60 and older
June 29 (UPI) -- The CDC Thursday recommended RSV vaccines for people 60 and over. The new vaccines form GSK and Pfizer are expected to be available this fall.
U.S. first quarter GDP revised up to 2% annually, driven in part by consumer spending
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. first quarter GDP revised up to 2% annually, driven in part by consumer spending
June 29 (UPI) -- An increase in consumer spending in part led to an upward revision to growth in the U.S. economy, where gross domestic product expanded at an annual rate of 2% during the three-month period to March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
Arizona wildfire forces more than 1,000 to evacuate from Scottsdale area
Arizona wildfire forces more than 1,000 to evacuate from Scottsdale area
Zelensky urges medical marijuana legalization for Ukrainians with 'trauma of war'
Zelensky urges medical marijuana legalization for Ukrainians with 'trauma of war'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement