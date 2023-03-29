Energy Department releases offshore wind energy plan

The Department of Energy on Wednesday released its plan to meet President Joe Biden's offshore wind energy program by 2030. Photo by Teun van den Dries/Shutterstock

March 29 (UPI) -- The Energy Department released a plan on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden's goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030, which would power 10 million homes. The plan would generate $12 billion in private investments and support 77,000 jobs, the Energy Department said. The plan would reduce off-shore wind costs $73 per megawatt-hour to $51 per MWh by 2030. Advertisement

"The transformative potential of offshore wind energy is critical to achieving President Biden's bold clean energy goals," U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, said in a statement. "As our Offshore Wind Energy Strategy shows, we're leveraging all resources across our department to harness this clean and reliable American energy source, which will create tens of thousands of good-paying, union jobs and revitalize coastal communities."

The White House also said in a statement that much of the plan is devoted to supporting domestic production of wind components through tax credits.

Eleven East Coast governors also launched the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership, which collaborates with federal agencies and other states to build an American supply chain for offshore wind development.

"Last year alone, American offshore wind investments tripled, with an additional $10 billion that spans across the nation -- from factories in the heartland to coastal communities along the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf of Mexico," the White House said. "In addition to expanding economic opportunities for American workers and communities, offshore wind deployment will strengthen the nation's energy security, make the power grid more reliable while lowering costs, and reduce dangerous climate pollution."