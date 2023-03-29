Trending
U.S. News
March 29, 2023 / 3:34 PM

Energy Department releases offshore wind energy plan

By Matt Bernardini
The Department of Energy on Wednesday released its plan to meet President Joe Biden's offshore wind energy program by 2030. Photo by Teun van den Dries/Shutterstock
March 29 (UPI) -- The Energy Department released a plan on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden's goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030, which would power 10 million homes.

The plan would generate $12 billion in private investments and support 77,000 jobs, the Energy Department said. The plan would reduce off-shore wind costs $73 per megawatt-hour to $51 per MWh by 2030.

"The transformative potential of offshore wind energy is critical to achieving President Biden's bold clean energy goals," U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, said in a statement. "As our Offshore Wind Energy Strategy shows, we're leveraging all resources across our department to harness this clean and reliable American energy source, which will create tens of thousands of good-paying, union jobs and revitalize coastal communities."

The White House also said in a statement that much of the plan is devoted to supporting domestic production of wind components through tax credits.

Eleven East Coast governors also launched the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership, which collaborates with federal agencies and other states to build an American supply chain for offshore wind development.

"Last year alone, American offshore wind investments tripled, with an additional $10 billion that spans across the nation -- from factories in the heartland to coastal communities along the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf of Mexico," the White House said. "In addition to expanding economic opportunities for American workers and communities, offshore wind deployment will strengthen the nation's energy security, make the power grid more reliable while lowering costs, and reduce dangerous climate pollution."

Latest Headlines

LGBTQ ally Daniel Radcliffe leads discussions with transgender youth in new Trevor Project series
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
LGBTQ ally Daniel Radcliffe leads discussions with transgender youth in new Trevor Project series
March 29 (UPI) -- The Trevor Project is making space at the table for LGBTQ youth in its new roundtable discussion series Sharing Space.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, ex-Starbucks CEO clash over allegations of union-busting
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders, ex-Starbucks CEO clash over allegations of union-busting
March 29 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders grilled former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz over his former company's alleged anti-union activities during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in Washington on Wednesday.
Assistant U.S. attorney in Florida district pleads guilty in steering contracts to spouse
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Assistant U.S. attorney in Florida district pleads guilty in steering contracts to spouse
March 29 (UPI) -- An assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida has pleaded guilty to charges of violating federal conflict of interest regulations by steering contracts to her spouse.
Biden's approval rating lags at 40%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden's approval rating lags at 40%
March 29 (UPI) -- A new Gallup poll found that President Joe Biden's approval rating sits at just 40%, as a majority of Americans disapprove of his handling on key issues.
United Airlines reaches agreement with union representing 30,000 workers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
United Airlines reaches agreement with union representing 30,000 workers
March 29 (UPI) -- The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Wednesday it reached agreements in principle with United Airlines covering 30,000 workers.
Dallas Fed survey finds growth in oil and gas sector on the decline
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dallas Fed survey finds growth in oil and gas sector on the decline
March 29 (UPI) -- Growth in the oil and gas sector is on the decline relative to previous years, with respondents to an energy survey for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published Wednesday saying there's still work to do to dampen inflationary strains.
Demand weakness suggested in U.S. energy data
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Demand weakness suggested in U.S. energy data
March 29 (UPI) -- The amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the U.S. economy, a proxy for demand, remains below year-ago levels amid concerns of slower growth ahead, federal data Wednesday show.
Senate Finance chair Wyden says Credit Suisse continues to use secret offshore accounts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate Finance chair Wyden says Credit Suisse continues to use secret offshore accounts
March 29 (UPI) -- Troubled Swiss lender Credit Suisse violated a 2014 plea agreement with the Justice Department by enabling wealthy U.S. residents to evade taxes with offshore accounts, Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden said on We
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan nasal spray
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan nasal spray
March 29 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter sales for Narcan, a nasal spray which reverses opioid overdoses.
Reports: Judge orders Pence to testify in front of grand jury
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Reports: Judge orders Pence to testify in front of grand jury
March 29 (UPI) -- A D.C.-based federal judge has ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to testify in front of a grand jury about conversations he had with ex-President Donald Trump about overturning the 2020 election.
