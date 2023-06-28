Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2023 / 1:43 PM

Carnegie organization honors 'Great Immigrants' for their contributions to America

By Patrick Hilsman
1/6
The Carnegie Corporation of New York has announced its list of 2023 "Great Immigrants" honorees. The list includes Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal, who is known for playing Din Djarin on The Mandalorian. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Carnegie Corporation of New York has announced its list of 2023 "Great Immigrants" honorees. The list includes Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal, who is known for playing Din Djarin on The Mandalorian. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The Carnegie Corporation of New York honored 35 immigrants who have become naturalized U.S. citizens.

The list by the philanthropic group includes two Nobel Prize laureates, a well-known actor, a congressional lawmaker, and an Olympian.

Advertisement

"Every Fourth of July, Carnegie Corporation of New York celebrates the exemplary contributions of immigrants to American life," the Carnegie Corporation said in a press release.

Honorees include:

Chilean-born Pedro Pascal, who is best known for playing Din Djarin on The Mandalorian.

Colombian-born Elle Magazine editor Nina Garcia.

Kenyan-born runner and Olympian Bernard Lagat.

Taiwanese-born Congressman Ted Lieu.

Ethiopian-born Distributed AI Research Institute Director Timnit Gebru.

Polish-born chemistry professor and Nobel laureate Roald Hoffman.

Netherlands-born professor of economics and Nobel laureate Guido Imbens.

Candian-born singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

"The Great Immigrants initiative is a tribute to the legacy of Andrew Carnegie, a Scottish immigrant who, like these honorees, found success in America, contributed enormously to his adopted country, and inspired others to do the same," said Carnegie Corporation of New York President Dame Louise Richardson.

Advertisement

"The 35 naturalized citizens honored today embody that tradition, reminding us that the contributions of immigrants make our country more vibrant and our democracy more resilient," Richardson said.

The Carnegie Corporation of New York, along with other partners, supports the Immigrant Legal Resource Center's New Americans Campaign, which has helped over half a million immigrants apply for citizenship.

Read More

Ron DeSantis unveils immigration platform with Donald Trump in mind High court rejects challenge to Biden administration's border guidelines U.S. extends protections for immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua

Latest Headlines

Sen. Elizabeth Warren slams Treasury secretary's openness to bank mergers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren slams Treasury secretary's openness to bank mergers
June 28 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, criticizing her idea that it was ok for banks to get bigger.
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
June 28 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after the chokehold death Jordan Neely on a subway train.
Mortgage applications jump 3%, still down double-digits from 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mortgage applications jump 3%, still down double-digits from 2022
June 28 (UPI) -- The number of people taking out mortgage applications for a home climbed 3% from the week before but remained 21% lower from the same time last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
$200B in pandemic relief funds lost to scammers, government watchdog finds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
$200B in pandemic relief funds lost to scammers, government watchdog finds
June 28 (UPI) -- More than $200 billion in federal funds intended to help small businesses during the pandemic were fleeced by scammers, the U.S. Small Business Administration says in a report on fraud in government programs.
Google is cutting jobs at its Waze mapping app
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Google is cutting jobs at its Waze mapping app
June 28 (UPI) -- Google is cutting an unknown number of jobs from the Waze mapping service it acquired for $1.3 billion in 2013. The layoffs come as Google merges Waze into the company's Geo division.
Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men
June 28 (UPI) -- Rankin County, Mississippi Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Tuesday deputies alleged to have beaten and tortured two men during a drug raid on a home have been fired. One of the men was shot.
Buttigieg to travel to S.C. to award $2B in federal grants for new infrastructure projects
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Buttigieg to travel to S.C. to award $2B in federal grants for new infrastructure projects
June 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce more than $2 billion in federal dollars that will go to states and local governments to fund 162 new infrastructure projects across the country.
New Yorkers warned air quality will again deteriorate amid Canadian wildfires
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New Yorkers warned air quality will again deteriorate amid Canadian wildfires
June 28 (UPI) -- New Yorkers have been instructed to prepare for poor air quality on Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to impact the northeastern United States for the next few days.
Donald Trump files counter defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Donald Trump files counter defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll
June 28 (UPI) -- Weeks after a Manhattan jury found that Donald Trump had defamed and sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, the former U.S. president filed a lawsuit accusing the New York author of defaming him by saying he raped her.
Four more charged in smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Four more charged in smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants
June 27 (UPI) -- Federal authorities Tuesday announced that four more people have been arrested and charged in connection to their deaths of 53 migrants who were found last July in the back of a tractor-trailer abandoned in Texas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
In Chicago speech, president to push 'Bidenomics' as policy to boost middle class
In Chicago speech, president to push 'Bidenomics' as policy to boost middle class
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter
New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement