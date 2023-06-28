Carnegie organization honors 'Great Immigrants' for their contributions to America

1/6

The Carnegie Corporation of New York has announced its list of 2023 "Great Immigrants" honorees. The list includes Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal, who is known for playing Din Djarin on The Mandalorian. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The Carnegie Corporation of New York honored 35 immigrants who have become naturalized U.S. citizens. The list by the philanthropic group includes two Nobel Prize laureates, a well-known actor, a congressional lawmaker, and an Olympian. Advertisement

"Every Fourth of July, Carnegie Corporation of New York celebrates the exemplary contributions of immigrants to American life," the Carnegie Corporation said in a press release.

Honorees include:

Chilean-born Pedro Pascal, who is best known for playing Din Djarin on The Mandalorian.

Colombian-born Elle Magazine editor Nina Garcia.

Kenyan-born runner and Olympian Bernard Lagat.

Taiwanese-born Congressman Ted Lieu.

Ethiopian-born Distributed AI Research Institute Director Timnit Gebru.

Polish-born chemistry professor and Nobel laureate Roald Hoffman.

Netherlands-born professor of economics and Nobel laureate Guido Imbens.

Candian-born singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

"The Great Immigrants initiative is a tribute to the legacy of Andrew Carnegie, a Scottish immigrant who, like these honorees, found success in America, contributed enormously to his adopted country, and inspired others to do the same," said Carnegie Corporation of New York President Dame Louise Richardson.

"The 35 naturalized citizens honored today embody that tradition, reminding us that the contributions of immigrants make our country more vibrant and our democracy more resilient," Richardson said.

The Carnegie Corporation of New York, along with other partners, supports the Immigrant Legal Resource Center's New Americans Campaign, which has helped over half a million immigrants apply for citizenship.