Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a White House news conference on May 11. He announced an extension of temporary protected status designations for four countries on Tuesday. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said on Tuesday it was extending temporary protected status for immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua for an additional 18 months. Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas made the decision after conferring with with interagency partners and examining the current conditions in the countries. Advertisement

"As always, DHS closely monitors conditions around the world to assess whether new TPS designations are warranted," said a statement from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. "TPS beneficiaries under the four designations must re-register to maintain their TPS throughout the 18-month extension."

Temporary protected status for El Salvador will now extend to March 9, 2025; July 5, 2025, for Honduras and Nicaragua; and July 24, 2025, for Nepal.

"DHS previously extended the validity of TPS-related documentation for current beneficiaries through June 30, 2024, to ensure continued compliance with court orders in the litigation challenging the now-rescinded termination decisions," the Citizen and Immigration Services said.

"The new notices do not affect that action. Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for and were granted TPS under the prior designations of El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua."

On June 13, DHS announced the rescission of the prior Trump administration's order to terminate the Temporary Protected Status designations for the countries.