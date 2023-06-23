Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 23, 2023 / 4:49 AM

3M reaches $10.3M settlement in 'forever chemicals' water contamination lawsuit

By Darryl Coote
3M on Thursday reached a $10.3 million agreement to settle lawsuits filed against it over water contamination linked to its products. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
3M on Thursday reached a $10.3 million agreement to settle lawsuits filed against it over water contamination linked to its products. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- U.S. chemical and manufacturing behemoth 3M has reached a $10.3 million settlement with public water suppliers nationwide that accused it of contaminating drinking water with so-called forever chemicals.

The settlement, pending court approval, was announced by the company in a statement Thursday that said the agreement resolves current and future drinking water claims by public water suppliers concerning drinking water contamination.

Advertisement

The settlement amount is payable over 13 years and will go toward treatment, testing and clean up of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are known as PFAS.

These so-called forever chemicals are long lasting and ingredients found in everyday products from cookware to firefighting foam, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health and Sciences.

RELATED Maricopa County's top election official sues Kari Lake for defamation

3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman described the settlement as "an important step forward" for his company that "builds on our actions that include our announced exit of PFOA and PFOS manufacturing more than 20 years ago."

The company added that the agreement is not an admission of liability.

Among the allegations the settlement resolves is a lawsuit that was filed against 3M and other companies, such as DuPont, by the city of Stuart, Fla., in 2018 after it learned its water supply was contaminated with PFAS, which are associated with elevated health risks, including for cancers.

Advertisement

The city deduced that the contamination was linked to the regular use of firefighting foam by the city's fire station during training exercises.

Since then, more than 4,000 states and municipalities have joined the lawsuit.

The case was to be presented to a jury in a South Carolina federal courtroom earlier this month, but a judge June 5 ordered a three-week postponement to the start of the trial as the two sides were working on a settlement.

RELATED Judge strikes down Florida's ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care

Read More

Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities

Latest Headlines

Oregon county sues fossil fuel companies over 2021 heat wave
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Oregon county sues fossil fuel companies over 2021 heat wave
June 23 (UPI) -- Oregon's Multnomah County has filed a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against several major fossil fuel companies, accusing them of being responsible for the deadly 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave.
Maricopa County's top election official sues Kari Lake for defamation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Maricopa County's top election official sues Kari Lake for defamation
June 23 (UPI) -- Maricopa County's top election official has filed a defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake, accusing the failed GOP gubernatorial candidate of spreading false claims that he intentionally sabotaged her election.
Texas Senate sets rules for impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton, forbids wife from voting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas Senate sets rules for impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton, forbids wife from voting
June 22 (UPI) -- The Texas Senate has set rules for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, which include forbidding his wife -- as state senator -- from voting.
Bidens honor Indian PM Modi with vegetarian state dinner
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bidens honor Indian PM Modi with vegetarian state dinner
June 22 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state dinner Thursday night of vegetarian fare, hundreds of high-profile guests, symbolism representing the strength of
Georgia police department apologizes for using image of Black man for target practice
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Georgia police department apologizes for using image of Black man for target practice
June 22 (UPI) -- A police department in Georgia has apologized to the community after a life-sized image of a Black man was used for target practice during a firearms safety class for civilians.
Former Proud Boys member gets 3-year prison sentence for Jan. 6 riot participation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former Proud Boys member gets 3-year prison sentence for Jan. 6 riot participation
June 22 (UPI) -- A former member of the far-right Proud Boys group was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2020 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
At long last, Senate ratifies U.S.-Chile tax treaty in effort to boost bilateral trade
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
At long last, Senate ratifies U.S.-Chile tax treaty in effort to boost bilateral trade
June 22 (UPI) -- On Thursday the U.S. Senate voted to ratify the U.S.-Chilean tax treaty after it had gone more than 10 years without a floor vote.
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
U.S. News // 1 week ago
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
The 2024 U.S. presidential race is ramping up, with Republican candidates launching campaigns for the party's nomination to take on Democrat President Joe Biden. Here's a rundown of candidates who have announced so far.
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
June 22 (UPI) -- House lawmakers on Thursday voted to send impeachment articles against President Joe Biden to two committees, rather than vote on them outright.
India's prime minister praises 'beauty of democracy' in speech to U.S. Congress
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
India's prime minister praises 'beauty of democracy' in speech to U.S. Congress
June 22 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a "new world order based on international law" while touting his country's strengthening partnership with the United States in a speech to Congress on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
House votes to bypass Rep. Lauren Boebert's Joe Biden impeachment resolution
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement