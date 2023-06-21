Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2023 / 3:25 PM

FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale

By Patrick Hilsman
The Food and Drug Administration has cleared cultured meat, which is grown with animal stem cells without having to kill the animal, for sale in the United States. Photo Courtesy of GOOD Meats/Twitter
The Food and Drug Administration has cleared cultured meat, which is grown with animal stem cells without having to kill the animal, for sale in the United States. Photo Courtesy of GOOD Meats/Twitter

June 21 (UPI) -- A major FDA regulatory advance has been made that could lead to more companies producing meat by growing cells extracted from an animal's body.

GOOD Meat, the meat division of Eat Just, and UPSIDE Foods announced Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the companies to sell cultivated poultry in the United States.

Advertisement

Cultivated meat, which is grown from animal stem cells without having to kill the animal, is created by extracting cells from an animal and growing the cells in a controlled environment by providing nutrients.

"The announcement that we're now able to produce and sell cultivated meat in the United States is a major moment for our company, the industry and the food system," said GOOD Meat and Eat Just CEO Josh Tetrick. "We have been the only company selling cultivated meat anywhere in the world since we launched in Singapore in 2020."

RELATED FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken

"Immediately after receiving the grant of inspection, production started for the first batch of cultivated chicken that will be sold to celebrated restaurateur and humanitarian Chef Jose Andres," GOOD Meat said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"UPSIDE Foods just secured full regulatory clearance to produce and sell our cell-cultivated chicken in the U.S., and to celebrate, we're inviting you to JOIN US for the meal of a lifetime," UPSIDE Foods tweeted Wednesday.

Before the landmark approval, Singapore was the only country that had approved the sale of cultivated meat.

RELATED Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas

Advocates of cultivated meat say it is less environmentally damaging than raising animals for slaughter, which contributes to greenhouse gases and waste.

Both companies have raised significant money from investors. UPISDE Foods has raised $608.4 million, while Eat Just has raised $978.5 million.

Cultivated meat companies hope to improve mass-production methods to lower the price of their products.

RELATED McDonald's to roll out meatless McPlant burger in 600 new U.S. locations next month

Latest Headlines

Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
June 21 (UPI) -- Democrats in the House and Senate said Wednesday they reintroduced the Equality Act to offer legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community.
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
June 21 (UPI) -- U.S. senators invited executives from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and Saudi Public Investment Fund to testify as part of a hearing, examining the parties' agreement to join forces, the elected officials said Wednesday.
VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency
June 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a hotline for people to report sexual assault or harassment at facilities run by the agency.
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
June 21 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., outlined a new effort on Wednesday to regulate artificial intelligence, calling on his colleagues to join him.
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
June 21 (UPI) -- Taxpayers' experiences for the 2023 filing season generally improved as the Internal Revenue Service processed returns and issued refunds more quickly than in the past, the National Taxpayer Advocate service said.
FTC files complaint against Amazon for deceptive tactics
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FTC files complaint against Amazon for deceptive tactics
June 21 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint Wednesday against Amazon, alleging the company tricked customers into enrolling in its Prime subscription service and made it difficult to cancel subscriptions.
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
June 21 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito went on a luxury fishing trip 15 years ago with a billionaire Republican donor whose hedge fund was the subject of several high court rulings in which Alito never recused himself.
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
June 21 (UPI) -- OceanGate, the company that made the missing Titanic submersible, faced warnings about the safety of the vessel before it went missing Sunday during an expedition.
Fox News' Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum to moderate GOP presidential debate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fox News' Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum to moderate GOP presidential debate
June 20 (UPI) -- Fox News announced Tuesday that network hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate on Aug. 23 in the battleground state of Wisconsin.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress more interest rate hikes are likely
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress more interest rate hikes are likely
June 21 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday there will likely be more interest rate hikes before the end of the year because inflation is still well above where it should be despite having slowed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
California restaurant to pay workers $140,000 for hiring fake priest to coerce confessions
California restaurant to pay workers $140,000 for hiring fake priest to coerce confessions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement