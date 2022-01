The company said it will begin selling the meatless burger, the McPlant, in 600 new locations on February 14. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- After testing its new meatless burger at select U.S. locations last fall, McDonald's says it is expanding the offering in hundreds of new locations beginning next month. The fast food chain said it will sell the new item, called the McPlant, at 600 locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Dallas-Fort Worth area. Advertisement

The McPlant, a result of McDonald's partnership with Beyond Meat, was announced more than a year ago and was tested in four states in November.

The company said it will begin selling the meatless burger in the new locations on Feb. 14.

McDonald's has long been considering alternative meatless substitutes, as have other chains like Burger King, which added the Impossible Whopper to its menu two years ago.

McDonald's and Beyond announced a three-year partnership last February. Plant-based burgers are already being sold in Sweden, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands and Britain.