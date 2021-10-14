McDonald's to test McPlant burger at 8 locations in 4 states next month

McDonald's called the rollout a small-scale test and said it would be available at restaurants in Irving and Carrollton, Texas; Cedar Falls, Iowa; Jennings and Lake Charles, La., and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, Calif. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Fast food giant McDonalds announced Thursday that it's ready to test its McPlant burger at a handful of locations in several states.

McDonald's announced the burger, which uses a plant-based patty produced by Beyond Meat, a year ago. It's made from peas, rice and potatoes and includes mayonnaise and cheese.

Beginning Nov. 3, the burger will be available at eight locations in Texas, Iowa and Louisiana, the chain said.

In February, Beyond Meat announced a three-year partnership with McDonald's to be its preferred supplier for the McPlant. As part of the agreement, the companies will explore developing other plant-based proteins to substitute for chicken, pork and eggs.

McDonald's called the rollout a small-scale test and said it would be available at restaurants in Irving and Carrollton, Texas; Cedar Falls, Iowa; Jennings and Lake Charles, La., and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, Calif.

The company has already launched the McPlant in some European countries and Canada.

The burger giant is the latest chain to adopt plant-based food products. Burger King offers the Impossible Whopper, produced by Beyond Meat competitor Impossible Foods. It rolled out Impossible Nuggets earlier this month.