June 19, 2023 / 3:45 PM

Special counsel to tell lawmakers FBI pushed false narrative on Trump in 2016

By Joe Fisher
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said he would like to discuss measures to “restore integrity” in the FBI. Biggs is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, at which John Durham, the special counsel by Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr, will appear. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- John Durham will testify before two House committees later this week a month after authoring a special counsel report on the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump's ties with Russia.

Durham, who was appointed special counsel by Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr, was critical of the FBI's handling of an investigation into the former president. In his report on the "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation, Durham accused the FBI of acting on confirmation bias.

On Tuesday, Durham will testify in a closed hearing with the House Intelligence Committee starting at 3 p.m. EDT. On Wednesday, he will testify before the House Judiciary Committee at 9 a.m. That hearing will be livestreamed.

The Durham report followed a four-year investigation into allegations that Trump had colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election. The FBI did not find sufficient evidence to bring charges against the former president.

"There was a complete lack of information from the Intelligence Community that corroborated the hypothesis upon which the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was predicated," Durham wrote in the report.

"In short, it is the office's assessment that the FBI discounted or willfully ignored material information that did not support the narrative of a collusive relationship between Trump and Russia."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said he would like to discuss measures to "restore integrity" in the FBI. Biggs is a member of the Judiciary committee.

"I look forward to unpacking his report on how the FBI unjustly targeted President Trump and conservatives and also discussing what we can do to restore integrity in the agency," Biggs tweeted Monday.

Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
June 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to keep evidence in the federal classified documents case in Florida, and he will not be allowed to view evidence without his attorneys present, a federal judge ruled.
Bohemian Grove, a secretive club for powerful, sued by workers over wages
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bohemian Grove, a secretive club for powerful, sued by workers over wages
June 18 (UPI) -- Three workers at Bohemian Club have filed a class action lawsuit against the secretive retreat for the powerful alleging wage theft and other labor violations.
Texas libraries case has lawyers, publishers worried about legal precedents
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas libraries case has lawyers, publishers worried about legal precedents
June 19 (UPI) -- Libraries have been at the receiving end of book challenges, threats and new laws. Now, some worry a federal appeals court could chip away at longstanding protections.
Biden, DeSantis to hold competing fundraisers during visit to California's Bay Area
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden, DeSantis to hold competing fundraisers during visit to California's Bay Area
June 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will travel to California's Bay Area Monday for separate campaign stops as the 2024 candidates ramped up fundraising efforts in the Golden State.
At least 1 dead, 20 injured following tornado in Louin, Mississippi
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
At least 1 dead, 20 injured following tornado in Louin, Mississippi
At least one fatality and numerous injuries have been reported after a confirmed tornado caused catastrophic damage in the small, central Mississippi town of Louin.
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth federal holiday
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth federal holiday
June 19 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth, the U.S. federal holiday celebrating the end of the slavery of African Americans in Texas in 1865.
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting that erupted during a party held in a downtown St. Louis office building that resulted in 10 people, mostly minors, shot, including one fatally.
Kansas lawmakers received more than 90 letters with 'suspicious' white powder
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kansas lawmakers received more than 90 letters with 'suspicious' white powder
June 18 (UPI) -- The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating more than 90 incidents of letters being sent to Kansas lawmakers containing a "suspicious" white powder.
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
June 18 (UPI) -- The Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival in Washington state has canceled the second day of performances Sunday after a mass shooting Saturday night left two dead and three injured.
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
June 18 (UPI) -- At least one person has died and 20 others were injured during a mass shooting after Juneteenth celebrations in Illinois, witnesses and officials said Sunday.
