Advertisement
U.S. News
June 18, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured

By Adam Schrader

June 18 (UPI) -- At least one person has died and 20 others were injured during a mass shooting after Juneteenth celebrations in Illinois, witnesses and officials said Sunday.

Witness Markeshia Avery told WLS-TV that she heard shots ring out around 12:30 a.m. early Sunday morning after the Juneteenth celebration in the suburban Chicago town of Willowbrook, leading her and others dropped to the floor.

Advertisement

"They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away," she said.

DuPage County Deputy Sheriff Eric Swanson told CNN that at least one person has died and 20 others were injured.

Joe Ostrander, battalion chief of the Tri-State Fire Protection District, said that ten patients were transported to local hospitals and that two remain in critical condition.

"We were all just out, and, next thing you know shots just kept going off; everybody ran, and it was chaos," another witness told WLS-TV.

Law enforcement officials told CNN that the motive for the shooting remained unclear while witnesses told WLS-TV that the incident happened in a strip mall parking lot where the festivities were happening.

Read More

Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman Denver Nuggets victory parade marred by injured police officer, nearby shooting Montana man who shot at LGBTQ community sentenced to 18 years

Latest Headlines

Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
June 17 (UPI) -- Utah officials must give a permit to a group that organizes drag shows after a federal judge found that the city of St. George had violated the group's First Amendment rights.
Feds charge 3 men for harassing New Hampshire Public Radio employees
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Feds charge 3 men for harassing New Hampshire Public Radio employees
June 17 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have charged three men who allegedly harassed two journalists employed by New Hampshire Public Radio and vandalized the home of one of the victims.
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
June 17 (UPI) -- More than 14,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $186 million have been seized by U.S. Coast Guard, officials said Friday.
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
June 17 (UPI) -- A car collision caused speeding driver in Minneapolis left five people dead on Saturday, including one child, police said.
Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia
June 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered the first speech of his 2024 presidential reelection campaign to a friendly crowd of union workers gathered in Philadelphia on Saturday.
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
June 17 (UPI) -- At least 17 people were injured on Saturday when a bus collided with two vehicles and a building in Baltimore.
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
June 17 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen to traffic within two weeks as President Joe Biden flew over the site ahead of a campaign rally.
Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit
June 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Saturday ahead of a closely watched trip to China.
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
June 17 (UPI) -- A Seattle man has been charged with murder in the random shooting of a pregnant woman who was killed in her car while waiting at a red light this week.
Mich. man arrested after referencing mass shootings, mentioning synagogue
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Mich. man arrested after referencing mass shootings, mentioning synagogue
June 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who has expressed anti-Semitic views has been charged transmitting threats after federal officials found references to past mass shootings and a local Jewish synagogue on his phone.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
Dozens of children slain in attack on Uganda school by Islamic State allies
Dozens of children slain in attack on Uganda school by Islamic State allies
King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony
King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement