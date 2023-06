Seattle police and prosecutors on Friday announced murder charges against a man accused of randomly shooting a pregnant woman at a stoplight. Photo by King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office

June 17 (UPI) -- A Seattle man has been charged with murder in the random shooting of a pregnant woman who was killed in her car while waiting at a red light this week. The King County Prosecutor's Office on Friday charged 30-year-old Cordell Goosby with shooting into a family's car at an intersection in the city's Belltown neighborhood. Eina Kwon, who was 32-weeks pregnant, was killed during the incident on Tuesday.

Kwon's husband, Sung Kwon, was injured in the shooting but has been released from the hospital.

"Right now we've charged the crimes we believe that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt," said Casey McNerthney of the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office told reporters in a press briefing.

Medical records regarding Kwon's delivery are still being reviewed to see if additional charges can be filed for the baby's death.

Authorities accused Goosby of approaching the Kwons' white Tesla as they waited at a red light.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said officers had previously dealt with Goosby on calls about his mental health.

"They know of the subject in the past, so they are very well aware of some of the mental health issues he's had," Diaz said at the briefing.

Goosby is being held in the King County jail on $10 million bail.