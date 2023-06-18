Advertisement
U.S. News
June 18, 2023 / 10:55 AM

Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

By Adam Schrader
The Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival in Washington state has canceled the second day of performances Sunday after a mass shooting Saturday night left two dead and three injured. Photo courtesy of Grant County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
The Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival in Washington state has canceled the second day of performances Sunday after a mass shooting Saturday night left two dead and three injured. Photo courtesy of Grant County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

June 18 (UPI) -- The Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival in Washington state has canceled the second day of performances Sunday after a mass shooting Saturday night left two dead and three injured.

The music festival made the announcement on Facebook while thanking law enforcement and staff members who "acted quickly" to respond to the situation at the venue's overflow camping area.

Advertisement

"Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends and all those affected by this tragic event," festival organizers said in the statement.

Kyle Foreman, the spokesman for the Grant County Sheriff's Office, said during a news conference broadcasted by the agency on Facebook that the shooting happened around 8:23 p.m. at the camping ground for the Gorge Amphitheater, located "several hundred yards away" from where the event was happening.

RELATED Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured

After firing a series of initial shots, the suspected shooter walked away from where the incident began as law enforcement tried to track him down.

"The shooter continued to shoot randomly into the crowd and the suspect was eventually taken into custody. We now can confirm that there were two people killed and three injured, which includes the shooter," Foreman said.

Advertisement

Foreman later confirmed that the case incident included an officer-involved shooting, as Washington state law requires local law enforcement to pass the case on to a state agency in such incidents.

RELATED Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman

"The concert continued on while the operation was going on on the other end of the venue. There was a mass information sent countywide to avoid the venue and that a shooting had happened also giving guidance to people to either run, hide or fight," Foreman said.

"We don't know what the motives were, what the intentions were, of the shooter."

RELATED Montana man who shot at LGBTQ community sentenced to 18 years

Latest Headlines

Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
June 18 (UPI) -- At least one person has died and 20 others were injured during a mass shooting after Juneteenth celebrations in Illinois, witnesses and officials said Sunday.
Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
June 17 (UPI) -- Utah officials must give a permit to a group that organizes drag shows after a federal judge found that the city of St. George had violated the group's First Amendment rights.
Feds charge 3 men for harassing New Hampshire Public Radio employees
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Feds charge 3 men for harassing New Hampshire Public Radio employees
June 17 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have charged three men who allegedly harassed two journalists employed by New Hampshire Public Radio and vandalized the home of one of the victims.
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
June 17 (UPI) -- More than 14,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $186 million have been seized by U.S. Coast Guard, officials said Friday.
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
June 17 (UPI) -- A car collision caused speeding driver in Minneapolis left five people dead on Saturday, including one child, police said.
Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia
June 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered the first speech of his 2024 presidential reelection campaign to a friendly crowd of union workers gathered in Philadelphia on Saturday.
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
June 17 (UPI) -- At least 17 people were injured on Saturday when a bus collided with two vehicles and a building in Baltimore.
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
June 17 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen to traffic within two weeks as President Joe Biden flew over the site ahead of a campaign rally.
Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit
June 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Saturday ahead of a closely watched trip to China.
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
June 17 (UPI) -- A Seattle man has been charged with murder in the random shooting of a pregnant woman who was killed in her car while waiting at a red light this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony
King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony
Dozens of children slain in attack on Uganda school by Islamic State allies
Dozens of children slain in attack on Uganda school by Islamic State allies
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement