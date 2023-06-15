Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 15, 2023 / 3:00 PM

Thunderstorms, strong wind, extreme heat to hit U.S. South, Gulf Coast

By Simon Druker
1/2
More severe weather is hitting the Southern United States Thursday, with thunderstorms, high wind and hail all possible for the second day in a row. File Photo by Rick Wilson/UPI
More severe weather is hitting the Southern United States Thursday, with thunderstorms, high wind and hail all possible for the second day in a row. File Photo by Rick Wilson/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- More severe weather is hitting the southern United States Thursday, with thunderstorms, high wind and hail all possible for the second day in a row.

"Numerous severe thunderstorms (are) expected today across parts of the central and southern Plains," the National Weather Service said in an update Thursday.

Advertisement

"Additional chances for flash flooding and severe weather throughout the central/eastern Gulf Coast and Southeast, as well as into the central High Plains through Friday."

Poor air quality because of smoke from Canadian wildfires is also expected through the northern Plains and Midwest.

RELATED Concerns about urban flooding in Miami rise with hurricane season

"A very active weather pattern impacting much of the nation with numerous types of hazardous weather is anticipated to continue through the start of this weekend," the NWS said in the update.

Thunderstorms and the greatest risk of hail also exists in the South and Central Plains.

Tornado possibilities remained relatively low but are at around 10% in parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

Tornados are also possible in Kansas.

This comes after heavy weather slammed the South and U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday, with tornadoes toppling trees and tearing the roofs off of buildings in Alabama and Georgia. Mississippi also dealt with strong winds Wednesday.

Advertisement

Officials in Alabama warned of strong winds up to 90 miles per hour through the weekend.

RELATED Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected to continue across South

"Incredible mid-level jet streak for this time of year in the southern Plains ejects into western Oklahoma and North Texas by 5 pm. Explosive supercell development upon arrival of this arc. I expected earlier initiation of supercells and greater coverage with pattern hedge," meteorologist Reed Timmer Tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service also issued heat warnings across several southern states, with temperatures hitting up to 112 degrees around Houston.

Near-record high temperatures are also possible in San Antonio and Dallas as well as across parts of New Orleans.

Read More

New Zealand slides into recession, citing cyclones, sharp fall in business services

Latest Headlines

Transportation Department grants $3M in emergency funding for I-95 bridge repair
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Transportation Department grants $3M in emergency funding for I-95 bridge repair
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $3 million in emergency funds to help repair a collapsed Philidelphia bridge on Interstate 95.
Biden praises commitments from Live Nation, others to end junk fees
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden praises commitments from Live Nation, others to end junk fees
June 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met Thursday with private sector companies that have committed to end surprise junk fees by fully disclosing all customer fees upfront.
Bipartisan bill blocks TikTok, similar companies from exporting U.S. data
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Bipartisan bill blocks TikTok, similar companies from exporting U.S. data
June 15 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and House members has introduced a new bill to stop employees of foreign corporations like TikTok from accessing U.S. data from abroad.
House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone
June 15 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Wednesday sent a letter to the heads of Costco, Health Mart, Kroger, Safeway and Walmart in an effort to get the retailers to make a public commitment to selling the abortion drug mifepristone at their
Treasury Department sanctions two North Korean nationals
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department sanctions two North Korean nationals
June 15 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Thursday announced new sanctions on two North Korean nationals who have helped procure equipment for the country's ballistic missile program.
Supreme Court upholds tribal preferences in adoption of Native American children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court upholds tribal preferences in adoption of Native American children
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ruled 7-2 to uphold congressional authority to give Native Americans preference on adoption of Native American children under the Indian Child Welfare Act.
U.S. industrial activity sputtered in May
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. industrial activity sputtered in May
June 15 (UPI) -- Industrial production in the U.S. economy slipped in May following two straight months of growth, signaling the world's largest economy is cooling off in response to higher lending rates, the Federal Reserve reported.
First-time jobless claims static, but four-week average is troubling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First-time jobless claims static, but four-week average is troubling
June 15 (UPI) -- Initial claims of unemployment during the week ending June 10 were unchanged from the prior week, though the Labor Department said Thursday the four-week moving average was the highest in more than a year.
U.S. retail sales remain strong despite inflationary pressures
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. retail sales remain strong despite inflationary pressures
June 15 (UPI) -- Led by health and personal care, total retail sales in the U.S. economy increased in May, suggesting consumers remain defiant against inflationary pressures, data released Thursday show.
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
The 2024 U.S. presidential race is ramping up, with Republican candidates launching campaigns for the party's nomination to take on Democrat President Joe Biden. Here's a rundown of candidates who have announced so far.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
Climate activists smear red paint on Monet artwork at Stockholm museum
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
U.S. deploys F-22s to Middle East to counter Russia's 'unsafe, unprofessional behavior'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement