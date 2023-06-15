Thunderstorms, strong wind, extreme heat to hit U.S. South, Gulf Coast

1/2

More severe weather is hitting the Southern United States Thursday, with thunderstorms, high wind and hail all possible for the second day in a row. File Photo by Rick Wilson/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- More severe weather is hitting the southern United States Thursday, with thunderstorms, high wind and hail all possible for the second day in a row. "Numerous severe thunderstorms (are) expected today across parts of the central and southern Plains," the National Weather Service said in an update Thursday. Advertisement

"Additional chances for flash flooding and severe weather throughout the central/eastern Gulf Coast and Southeast, as well as into the central High Plains through Friday."

Poor air quality because of smoke from Canadian wildfires is also expected through the northern Plains and Midwest.

RELATED Concerns about urban flooding in Miami rise with hurricane season

"A very active weather pattern impacting much of the nation with numerous types of hazardous weather is anticipated to continue through the start of this weekend," the NWS said in the update.

Thunderstorms and the greatest risk of hail also exists in the South and Central Plains.

Tornado possibilities remained relatively low but are at around 10% in parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

Tornados are also possible in Kansas.

This comes after heavy weather slammed the South and U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday, with tornadoes toppling trees and tearing the roofs off of buildings in Alabama and Georgia. Mississippi also dealt with strong winds Wednesday.

Officials in Alabama warned of strong winds up to 90 miles per hour through the weekend.

"Incredible mid-level jet streak for this time of year in the southern Plains ejects into western Oklahoma and North Texas by 5 pm. Explosive supercell development upon arrival of this arc. I expected earlier initiation of supercells and greater coverage with pattern hedge," meteorologist Reed Timmer Tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service also issued heat warnings across several southern states, with temperatures hitting up to 112 degrees around Houston.

Near-record high temperatures are also possible in San Antonio and Dallas as well as across parts of New Orleans.