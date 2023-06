Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said Thursday that she would be stepping down for a medical leave of absence. Photo by Disney

June 15 (UPI) -- Disney announced Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Christine M. McCarthy would step down for a family medical leave of absence. "Although I am leaving the CFO role, I look forward to helping with the transition and will always be rooting for the success of my extended Disney family, who have shown time and again that determination, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence are an unstoppable combination," McCarthy said in a statement. Advertisement

The company said McCarthy would continue as a strategic adviser during her leave and help to find a long-term successor.

"Christine McCarthy is one of the most admired financial executives in America, and her impact on The Walt Disney Company during 23 years of dedicated service cannot be overstated," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "Christine has served as a key strategic anchor during a period of great transformation, and she and I have discussed her desire to ensure an orderly and successful CFO succession in advance of the company's transition to its next chief executive officer.

McCarthy previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Imperial Bancorp from 1997 to 2000. She then went on to serve as the Executive Vice President, Corporate Real Estate, Alliances and Treasurer of Disney, until she became the Chief Financial Officer in 2015.