Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2023 / 7:03 PM

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded 2024 GOP presidential race

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has entered the race for the 2024 Republican nomination. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has entered the race for the 2024 Republican nomination. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has entered the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a day after his city was the site of the first federal arraignment of a former president.

Suarez filed his paperwork on Wednesday, joining a field of a dozen candidates vying for the Republican nomination. The 45-year-old has served two terms as mayor of Miami after being elected in 2017.

Advertisement

Along with joining an already vast field of candidates in the Republican Party, Suarez has also become the third Floridian to enter the race. Former President Donald Trump, who pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to allegedly mishandling classified documents, was among the first candidates to begin formally campaigning. Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the race in May.

Suarez, a Cuban American, is the first person of Hispanic ethnicity to file for a 2024 presidential bid from either party. He has stood behind Gov. DeSantis on some of his most controversial agenda items, including the "Don't Say Gay" law that bans discussions and instruction about sex and gender identity in schools.

RELATED Trump calls indictment 'heinous abuse of power' in first speech since court appearance

When Disney cancelled plans for a new campus over DeSantis' incendiary policies and repeated provocations, Suarez said the governor had acted on a personal vendetta. The expansion was expected to create about 2,000 jobs.

Advertisement

"Look, he took an issue that was a winning issue that we all agreed on, which was parental rights for K through third-graders," Suarez said. " "And it looks like now it's -- spite or maybe potentially a personal vendetta, which has cost the state now potentially 2,000 jobs in a billion-dollar investment."

His father, Xavier Suarez, also was Miami's mayor, serving from 1985 to 1993, and again in 1997 to 1998. However, he was removed from office in 1998 after an investigation determined that his election win was due to voter fraud. Francis Suarez, who was 20 at the time, testified in the civil case.

RELATED In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump

RELATED Ron DeSantis plans 3-day fundraising swing through Texas next week

Latest Headlines

Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case
June 14 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday publicly defended the special counsel he put in charge of former president Donald Trump's federal prosecution on charges of mishandling classified information.
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected to continue across South
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected to continue across South
June 14 (UPI) -- Severe weather hammering much of the South is expected to bring more tornadoes, 90 mile-per-hour winds and large hail through Thursday, forecasters warn, after tornadoes hit Georgia and Alabama earlier Wednesday.
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
June 14 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and a baby girl was seriously injured after a converted school bus rolled off a Colorado road.
Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death
June 14 (UPI) -- New polling data from Pew Research indicates that support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped considerable since it peaked in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Cincinnati Police.
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
June 14 (UPI) -- A federal jury has ordered Starbuck's to pay $25.6 million to former regional manager Shannon Phillips, who alleged she was fired because she's White.
Florida AG wants inmate appeals rejected so state can push forward with execution
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida AG wants inmate appeals rejected so state can push forward with execution
June 14 (UPI) -- Fla. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a motion Tuesday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject further appeals so the state can move forward with the execution of Duane Owen, 62, Thursday.
Prosecutors say armorer on movie set of 'Rust' was suffering hangover
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Prosecutors say armorer on movie set of 'Rust' was suffering hangover
June 14 (UPI) -- Prosecutors said in a court filing that the weapons supervisor on the set of Rust was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver used by actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally killed cinematographer.
Michigan city bans LGBTQ+ flags on city property
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan city bans LGBTQ+ flags on city property
June 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan city just outside of Detroit has voted to ban LGBTQ flags on city property under a "neutrality" resolution that was passed unanimously by the city council.
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady while inflation remains 'elevated'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady while inflation remains 'elevated'
June 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday pumped the brakes on additional rate hikes, for now, following something of a neutral report on consumer-level inflation in the U.S. economy.
Agriculture Department to evaluate 'free-range,' 'grass-fed' meat labels
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Agriculture Department to evaluate 'free-range,' 'grass-fed' meat labels
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that it is implementing new procedures to evaluate meats labeled as "grass-fed," "free range," and "raised without antibiotics."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
Trump calls indictment 'heinous abuse of power' in first speech since court appearance
Trump calls indictment 'heinous abuse of power' in first speech since court appearance
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement