June 10, 2023 / 10:57 PM

Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House

By Adam Schrader
President Joe Biden hugs Scarlett Harvey, a health and fitness coach from Houston, during a Pride Month celebration event at the White House on Saturday. Photo by Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/UPI
June 10 (UPI) -- As former President Donald Trump on Saturday prepared to deliver speeches in which he voiced support for anti- "woke" policies targeting the transgender community, President Joe Biden was telling transgender children they are "loved" during Pride Month celebrations at the White House.

"We need to push back against the hundreds of callous and cynical bills and laws introduced in states targeting transgender children, terrifying families, and criminalizing doctors and nurses," Biden said, according to a White House transcript of his speech.

"These bills and laws attack the most basic values and freedoms we have as Americans -- that's not hyperbole; that's a fact: the right to be yourself, the right to make your own health decisions, the right to raise your own children."

Biden said transgender children and their parents should not have to fear for their safety, feel "singled out" or "demonized."

RELATED Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video

"I want to send a message to the entire community, especially to transgender children: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. And you belong," Biden said.

Biden's comments came as Trump prepared to speak at two state Republican conventions in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday, his first appearances since his historic indictment on 37 federal counts.

"On day one, I will immediately sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on our children," Trump said in North Carolina.

RELATED Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'

"It's amazing how strongly people feel about that. You see, I'm talking about cutting taxes and people go like that [imitating mild applause] but I talk about transgender and everyone goes crazy!"

RELATED White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities

