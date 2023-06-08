Woman accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens makes first appearance in court

An arrest report said that Susan Lorincz frequently called the boys of Ajike Owens names and yelled at them. Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff's Office

June 8 (UPI) -- The woman accused of shooting and killing Ajike Owens through her closed front door, made her first appearance in court on Thursday. Susan Lorincz, 58, showed up to court wearing a suicide gown, as she faces charges of manslaughter, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault, WCJB reported. Advertisement

Lorincz, a white woman, was arguing with Owens' children, who had been playing in a field near her home on Friday and could be heard yelling at them while throwing a roller skate at Owen's 10-year-old son that hit him in the toe.

Owens' 12-year-old son then went to speak with Lorincz who opened the door to her apartment and swung an umbrella at the children.

Owens, who is Black, later approached the home and knocked on the door multiple times, demanding for Lorincz to come outside, at which point Lorincz fired a shot through a closed door, striking Owens in the chest with her 10-year-old son standing next to her.

Owens was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Woods said Lorincz said that she acted in self-defense, charging that Owens was trying to break down her door before she fired the shot.

"Through their investigation -- including obtaining the statements of eyewitnesses who only came forward as late as yesterday -- detectives were able to establish that Lorincz's actions were not justifiable under Florida law," the sheriff's office statement said.

On Thursday an arrest report included further details around the incident. Lorincz told the detective she has had problems with Owens and her children in the past. Lorincz also threw skates at one of the children playing near her apartment, the report said.

One boy said that Lorincz regularly called them "bastards," "jackasses" and once said "this isn't the underground railroad slave."