Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 8, 2023 / 7:38 PM

Woman accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens makes first appearance in court

By Matt Bernardini
An arrest report said that Susan Lorincz frequently called the boys of Ajike Owens names and yelled at them. Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff's Office
An arrest report said that Susan Lorincz frequently called the boys of Ajike Owens names and yelled at them. Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff's Office

June 8 (UPI) -- The woman accused of shooting and killing Ajike Owens through her closed front door, made her first appearance in court on Thursday.

Susan Lorincz, 58, showed up to court wearing a suicide gown, as she faces charges of manslaughter, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault, WCJB reported.

Advertisement

Lorincz, a white woman, was arguing with Owens' children, who had been playing in a field near her home on Friday and could be heard yelling at them while throwing a roller skate at Owen's 10-year-old son that hit him in the toe.

Owens' 12-year-old son then went to speak with Lorincz who opened the door to her apartment and swung an umbrella at the children.

RELATED Florida deputies arrest neighbor accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens

Owens, who is Black, later approached the home and knocked on the door multiple times, demanding for Lorincz to come outside, at which point Lorincz fired a shot through a closed door, striking Owens in the chest with her 10-year-old son standing next to her.

Owens was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Woods said Lorincz said that she acted in self-defense, charging that Owens was trying to break down her door before she fired the shot.

Advertisement

"Through their investigation -- including obtaining the statements of eyewitnesses who only came forward as late as yesterday -- detectives were able to establish that Lorincz's actions were not justifiable under Florida law," the sheriff's office statement said.

RELATED Family of slain mother, shot through neighbor's closed door in Florida, urges arrest

On Thursday an arrest report included further details around the incident. Lorincz told the detective she has had problems with Owens and her children in the past. Lorincz also threw skates at one of the children playing near her apartment, the report said.

One boy said that Lorincz regularly called them "bastards," "jackasses" and once said "this isn't the underground railroad slave."

RELATED Suspect identified after 13-year-old shot at South Carolina Walmart

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
June 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump was charged Thursday in an indictment from a federal grand jury over his handling of classified documents after leaving office.
America, Britain to 'lead together' on AI, tech and more, Rishi Sunak says
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
America, Britain to 'lead together' on AI, tech and more, Rishi Sunak says
June 8 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his country and the United States have agreed to a new deal for transatlantic cooperation, that includes working together on artificial intelligence.
U.S. issues air quality warnings, restricts flights over smoke from Canada fires
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. issues air quality warnings, restricts flights over smoke from Canada fires
June 8 (UPI) -- Dangerous air conditions persisted into Thursday evening in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., canceling baseball games and forcing people indoors, with more smoke and haze expected through tomorrow.
Joran van der Sloot lands in United States to face extortion charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joran van der Sloot lands in United States to face extortion charges
June 8 (UPI) -- A plane carrying Joran van der Sloot landed at an airport in Alabama Thursday, the first step on the way to his facing extortion charges in connection with the 2005 disappearance case of Natalee Holloway.
Democratic lawmakers call for DHS inspector general to resign after he deletes texts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democratic lawmakers call for DHS inspector general to resign after he deletes texts
June 8 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers are calling for Joseph Cuffari, the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security, to resign after he admitted to deleting text messages from his government phone.
Donald Trump asks for lower penalty or new trial in civil case on sexual assault
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump asks for lower penalty or new trial in civil case on sexual assault
June 8 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former president Donald Trump on Thursday filed the paperwork requesting a new trial or a lower monetary figure for the damages already awarded in when he lost a civil suit over sexual assault.
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
June 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Thursday announced new actions to protect LGBTQ communities from attacks on their rights and safety.
Suspect identified after 13-year-old shot at South Carolina Walmart
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect identified after 13-year-old shot at South Carolina Walmart
June 8 (UPI) -- Police have named a suspect in a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl wounded at a S.C. Walmart Wednesday.
California's Gov. Newsom wants constitutional amendment for gun safety
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California's Gov. Newsom wants constitutional amendment for gun safety
June 8 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday proposed a 28th U.S. constitutional amendment that would give gun-safety measures constitutional protection while preserving Second Amendment rights.
Pew: More Americans disapprove than approve of using race in college admissions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pew: More Americans disapprove than approve of using race in college admissions
June 8 (UPI) -- More Americans disapprove than approve of considering race and ethnicity in college admissions, according to a Pew Research Center survey published Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
Ukraine's Zelensky visits flooded region; 8 deaths reported
Ukraine's Zelensky visits flooded region; 8 deaths reported
Father of missing Minnesota woman's kids arrested after body found
Father of missing Minnesota woman's kids arrested after body found
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement