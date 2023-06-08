Suspect identified after 13-year-old shot at South Carolina Walmart

June 8 (UPI) -- Police have named a suspect in a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl wounded at a South Carolina Walmart on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at about 7:34 p.m. EDT inside a Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road in Aiken, S.C.

Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32, was taken into custody when he called police to tell them he was at a KFC near the Walmart where the shooting took place. Foreman was detained at the Aiken County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder.

According to a police incident report, Foreman said he placed the Colt 1911 pistol he is accused of using on a shelf near empty shell casings that were found by police.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the child was shot twice, once in the arm and once near her stomach.

"Senseless violence like this is inexcusable especially involving a teenager. Our thoughts are with this young girl and her family, and we're hopeful for her healthy recovery. Additionally, counseling services have been offered to our associates. We're grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and will work with them in every way possible during the investigation," said a spokesperson for Walmart.

Foreman was denied bond at a court hearing Thursday overseen by Judge Lauren Maurice.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive or relationship between Foreman and the victim.