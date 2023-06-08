Trending
June 8, 2023 / 4:25 PM

Suspect identified after 13-year-old shot at South Carolina Walmart

By Patrick Hilsman

June 8 (UPI) -- Police have named a suspect in a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl wounded at a South Carolina Walmart on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at about 7:34 p.m. EDT inside a Walmart on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road in Aiken, S.C.

Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32, was taken into custody when he called police to tell them he was at a KFC near the Walmart where the shooting took place. Foreman was detained at the Aiken County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder.

According to a police incident report, Foreman said he placed the Colt 1911 pistol he is accused of using on a shelf near empty shell casings that were found by police.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the child was shot twice, once in the arm and once near her stomach.

"Senseless violence like this is inexcusable especially involving a teenager. Our thoughts are with this young girl and her family, and we're hopeful for her healthy recovery. Additionally, counseling services have been offered to our associates. We're grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and will work with them in every way possible during the investigation," said a spokesperson for Walmart.

Foreman was denied bond at a court hearing Thursday overseen by Judge Lauren Maurice.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive or relationship between Foreman and the victim.

White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
June 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Thursday announced new actions to protect LGBTQ communities from attacks on their rights and safety.
California's Gov. Newsom wants constitutional amendment for gun safety
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California's Gov. Newsom wants constitutional amendment for gun safety
June 8 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday proposed a 28th U.S. constitutional amendment that would give gun-safety measures constitutional protection while preserving Second Amendment rights.
Pew: More Americans disapprove than approve of using race in college admissions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pew: More Americans disapprove than approve of using race in college admissions
June 8 (UPI) -- More Americans disapprove than approve of considering race and ethnicity in college admissions, according to a Pew Research Center survey published Thursday.
Joran van der Sloot on way to United States from Peru to face extortion charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Joran van der Sloot on way to United States from Peru to face extortion charges
June 8 (UPI) -- FBI agents are taking Joran van der Sloot from his prison in Peru back to the United States on Thursday to face extortion charges in connection with the 2005 Natalee Holloway case.
U.S. issues air quality warnings, restricts flights over smoke from Canada fires
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. issues air quality warnings, restricts flights over smoke from Canada fires
June 8 (UPI) -- U.S. agencies warned people in much of the Northeast to avoid inhaling smoke from Canadian wildfires, which clouded the air and disrupted travel on Thursday.
FCC vote requires providers to make video-conferencing more accessible
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FCC vote requires providers to make video-conferencing more accessible
June 8 (UPI) -- VIdeo-conferencing platforms will have to comply with Communication Act accessibility requirements after an FCC vote Thursday.
Supreme Court rules in favor of Jack Daniel's in trademark dispute over dog toy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court rules in favor of Jack Daniel's in trademark dispute over dog toy
June 8 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday handed a win to Jack Daniel's, siding with the company in a trademark dispute with a company that makes a dog toy shaped like the distiller's whiskey bottle.
In surprising 5-4 decision, high court strikes down Alabama congressional map
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In surprising 5-4 decision, high court strikes down Alabama congressional map
June 8 (UPI) -- In a surprise decision on Thursday, a mix of liberal and conservative Supreme Court justices ruled Alabama Republicans discriminated against Blacks in their redrawn congressional district map.
World Ocean Day: Blinken 'encouraged' by global progress on conservation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
World Ocean Day: Blinken 'encouraged' by global progress on conservation
June 8 (UPI) -- On the occasion of World Ocean Day, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he's encouraged by global progress made in conservation.
Controversial right-wing Christian televangelist Pat Robertson dead at 93
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Controversial right-wing Christian televangelist Pat Robertson dead at 93
June 8 (UPI) -- Controversial right-wing evangelist and Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson has died at 93. Robertson built a business empire while politically organizing right-wing evangelicals.
