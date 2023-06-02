Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2023 / 2:21 PM

Pew survey: Americans prefer worshipping in person more than by screens

By Doug Cunningham
A Pew research survey Friday found Americans like worshipping in person more than online or on TV. During the pandemic, many worshippers chose online religious services, as this Colorado church advertised during the pandemic. Photo by Xnatedawgx Wikimedia Commons
A Pew research survey Friday found Americans like worshipping in person more than online or on TV. During the pandemic, many worshippers chose online religious services, as this Colorado church advertised during the pandemic. Photo by Xnatedawgx Wikimedia Commons

June 2 (UPI) -- A Pew Research Center report Friday found about a fourth of Americans regularly watch religious service online or on TV.

Pew found that roughly 4 in 10 people take part in religious services either in person, online or on TV each month in the United States.

Advertisement

That 43% total number attending religious services has held steady since 2020, according to Pew. A majority of American adults -- 57% -- don't generally attend any type of religious services.

The survey revealed that more Americans prefer in-person services to doing it online.

RELATED Most Americans view mainline religious groups favorably, survey says

"Americans tend to give higher marks to worshipping together in person," the Pew report found. "While majorities express satisfaction with virtual services, even bigger shares of physical attenders say they feel extremely or very satisfied with the sermons (74%) and music (69%) at the services they attend in person."

People who attend virtual services are much less likely than in-person attendees to say they feel connected to other worshippers. One in five U.S. adults use apps or websites for scripture reading.

Sixty-five percent of regular in-person worshippers reported feeling a great deal or quite a bit of connection. Just 28% of regular viewers say they feel a strong connected with the worshippers they're watching.

Advertisement

"Most Americans who watch religious services on screens are happy with them," the survey found. "Two-thirds of U.S. adults who regularly stream religious services online or watch them on TV say they are either "extremely satisfied" or "very satisfied" with the services they see."

The Pew survey of 11,000 U.S. adults was conducted in November 2022.

Since the pandemic, watching virtual worship services on screens has declined while the numbers attending in-person services rebounded and then plateaued.

RELATED Pew survey of 17 nations give U.S. mixed reviews on culture, democracy

Pew found that half of highly religious Americans under 50 are heavy users of religious technology, compared with about a third of highly religious Americans ages 65 and older.

Read More

Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion

Latest Headlines

Suspect in custody after 3 people killed in California stabbings, carjackings
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Suspect in custody after 3 people killed in California stabbings, carjackings
June 2 (UPI) -- A suspect was in custody Friday after three people were killed and three more injured in three stabbings and two carjackings in two California cities.
Lincoln MKC crossover SUV owners told to park outside because of vehicles' fire risk
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Lincoln MKC crossover SUV owners told to park outside because of vehicles' fire risk
June 2 (UPI) -- Lincoln Motor Company is recalling more than 100,000 of its crossover SUVs over the risk of a potential fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday.
Justice Department reportedly will not pursue charges in Pence documents probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department reportedly will not pursue charges in Pence documents probe
June 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is not pursuing charges against former vice president Mike Pence, multiple news outlets confirmed Friday citing a letter to his lawyers.
CBP: Requests for ambulance from mother of 8-year-old who died at Texas facility were denied
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CBP: Requests for ambulance from mother of 8-year-old who died at Texas facility were denied
June 2 (UPI) -- Clinicians will be deployed to multiple CBP sites next week after the agency reported that medical staff at a facility in Texas repeatedly refused requests for an ambulance from a mother whose daughter died in custody.
Fort Bragg officially renamed Fort Liberty
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fort Bragg officially renamed Fort Liberty
June 2 (UPI) -- Fort Bragg in North Carolina is now officially known as Fort Liberty, after a "redesignation" ceremony Friday, part of the army's move to rebrand several of its facilities named after Confederate Civil War figures.
Gas prices at a standstill in an otherwise fluid market
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gas prices at a standstill in an otherwise fluid market
June 2 (UPI) -- Despite volatility in the broader market, retail gasoline prices have been more or less unchanged over the course of a month, results Friday from AAA show.
Judge recuses himself from Disney lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge recuses himself from Disney lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
June 2 (UPI) -- The federal judge hearing Disney's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recused himself from the case. U.S. Chief District Judge Mark Walker said he discovered a "third-degree" relative owns 30 Disney shares.
Sen. Chuck Schumer to Brooklyn College grads: Take risks, don't fear failure
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer to Brooklyn College grads: Take risks, don't fear failure
NEW YORK, June 2 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered the commencement speech at Brooklyn College on Friday, hours after the chamber passed legislation suspending the debt ceiling, allowing the U.S. to avoid default.
U.S. labor data mixed, with strong hires and an uptick in the jobless rate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. labor data mixed, with strong hires and an uptick in the jobless rate
June 2 (UPI) -- Hiring in the U.S. economy surged last month, though the number of people without a job passed the 6 million mark, the Labor Department reported Friday.
CFPB warns billions held in payment apps may not be federally insured
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CFPB warns billions held in payment apps may not be federally insured
June 2 (UPI) -- Billions of dollars stored in digital payment apps like PayPal, Venmo and Cash App have no guarantee of federal insurance, according to a warning from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee with the word 'psammophile'
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee with the word 'psammophile'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement