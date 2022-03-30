Trending
U.S. News
March 30, 2022 / 6:44 PM

Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion

By Daniel Uria
1/5
File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has drawn positive ratings from Americans for his handling of international affairs after Russia invaded his country last month, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The Pew Research Center poll found that 72% of Americans have "a lot" or "some" confidence in Zelensky, higher than any other world leader included in the survey, while only 6% of Americans expressed confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin after his decision to invade Ukraine.

Americans aged 65 and older were the most confident in Zelensky, with 49% expressing a lot of confidence in Zelensky compared to 28% of adults under 30.

Respondents who leaned Democrat were more likely than those who lean Republican to express confidence in Zelensky, with 80% of Democrats saying they had some or a lot of confidence in the Ukrainian leader compared to 67% of Republicans.

RELATED Putin misinformed by military advisers on Ukraine war, U.S. officials say

Putin drew a lack of confidence from both political parties with just 5% of Democrats and 7% of Republicans expressing confidence that he would do the right thing regarding world affairs.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also drew confidence from a slim majority of Americans, with 55% expressing confidence in Macron and 53% expressing confidence in Scholz.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has been warned by the United States against providing material support to Russia amid the invasion, received confidence from just 15% of Americans.

RELATED Poll: 47% of Americans 'worry a great deal' about energy costs

The poll was conducted through an online survey of 3,581 random U.S. adults who are members of the Pew Research Center's American Trends Panel from March 21 to 27.

RELATED Joe Biden promises Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky $500 million in aid

