Pew survey of 17 nations give U.S. mixed reviews on culture, democracy

A new survey of people from 17 advanced economies give mixed reviews to the United States on a wide variety of issues, including Americans' standard of living. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A new survey released Monday finds that the United States is viewed positively in advanced economies around the world for its technology, entertainment, military and universities. But the country is viewed more negatively for its healthcare system, discrimination and the state of its democracy.

These are among the key findings of a Pew Research Center survey, conducted from Feb. 1 to May 26, among 18,850 adults in 17 advanced economies.

The survey found that the most positive elements of America's image are tied to some of its most famous exports, with the United States receiving considerable praise for its technology, education and popular culture.

When asked to compare American technological innovations with those of other developed nations, respondents give the home of Silicon Valley favorable reviews.

Across the 16 countries polled outside the United States, a median of 72 percent say U.S. technology is the best or above average.

Most of those surveyed gave the home of Hollywood high marks for its entertainment, such as movies, music and television. A median of 71 percent said American entertainment is the best or above average.

The American healthcare system received poor reviews, with a median of 48 percent saying that it is below average and 18 percent who say it is the worst among developed nations.

Over the past two years, Pew Research Center polls have found that foreign countries are widely critical of how the United States has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who believe the United States has done a bad job of dealing with the crisis are especially likely to give the U.S. healthcare system low rating.

The survey, which was conducted less than a year after international protests erupted following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, finds widespread criticism about the state of civil rights in America.

Large majorities say discrimination against people based on their race or ethnicity is a serious problem in the United States, and in most countries, majorities say it is a very serious problem. And while many say discrimination is also a serious problem in their own countries, they consistently say discrimination is worse in the United States.