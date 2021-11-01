Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 3:11 PM

Pew survey of 17 nations give U.S. mixed reviews on culture, democracy

By Rich Klein
Pew survey of 17 nations give U.S. mixed reviews on culture, democracy
A new survey of people from 17 advanced economies give mixed reviews to the United States on a wide variety of issues, including Americans' standard of living. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A new survey released Monday finds that the United States is viewed positively in advanced economies around the world for its technology, entertainment, military and universities.

But the country is viewed more negatively for its healthcare system, discrimination and the state of its democracy.

Advertisement

These are among the key findings of a Pew Research Center survey, conducted from Feb. 1 to May 26, among 18,850 adults in 17 advanced economies.

The survey found that the most positive elements of America's image are tied to some of its most famous exports, with the United States receiving considerable praise for its technology, education and popular culture.

RELATED Pew: Image of United States abroad improves under Biden

When asked to compare American technological innovations with those of other developed nations, respondents give the home of Silicon Valley favorable reviews.

Across the 16 countries polled outside the United States, a median of 72 percent say U.S. technology is the best or above average.

Most of those surveyed gave the home of Hollywood high marks for its entertainment, such as movies, music and television. A median of 71 percent said American entertainment is the best or above average.

RELATED COP26 climate summit: Biden calls for 'bold' action to curb emissions

The American healthcare system received poor reviews, with a median of 48 percent saying that it is below average and 18 percent who say it is the worst among developed nations.

Advertisement

Over the past two years, Pew Research Center polls have found that foreign countries are widely critical of how the United States has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who believe the United States has done a bad job of dealing with the crisis are especially likely to give the U.S. healthcare system low rating.

The survey, which was conducted less than a year after international protests erupted following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, finds widespread criticism about the state of civil rights in America.

RELATED Joe Biden: $1.75T spending plan will create jobs, 'invest in people'

Large majorities say discrimination against people based on their race or ethnicity is a serious problem in the United States, and in most countries, majorities say it is a very serious problem. And while many say discrimination is also a serious problem in their own countries, they consistently say discrimination is worse in the United States.

Latest Headlines

Biden administration to publish vaccine mandate rules within days
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Biden administration to publish vaccine mandate rules within days
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Federal rules covering how businesses are to implement President Joe Biden's emergency COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers will be coming soon, the administration said Monday.
Christian boarding school: 'Invasive' background checks violate rights
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Christian boarding school: 'Invasive' background checks violate rights
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri nonprofit that operates a Christian boarding school is suing to stop enforcement of a new law that mandates background checks for all staff members at unlicensed youth residential facilities.
Supreme Court declines request for access to surveillance court opinions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court declines request for access to surveillance court opinions
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a request by civil libertarians to allow public access to decisions handed down by the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
Thousands on unpaid leave in NYC as vaccine mandate layoffs take effect
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Thousands on unpaid leave in NYC as vaccine mandate layoffs take effect
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that 91% of city workers are now vaccinated against the coronavirus but thousands more still face unpaid leave, creating worker shortages throughout the city.
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- American Airlines canceled over 300 flights Monday amid staffing shortages after canceling thousands of flights over the weekend.
Murder trial of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse begins with jury phase in Kenosha
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Murder trial of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse begins with jury phase in Kenosha
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two men dead and injured a third, during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year, began Monday with the start of jury selection -- which may prove to be difficult.
Supreme Court rejects Catholic hospital's appeal over transgender patient
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Catholic hospital's appeal over transgender patient
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court decided Monday not to hear an appeal from a California hospital over a lawsuit filed by a transgender man who says the institution refused to perform a hysterectomy after it learned he was transgender.
Coca-Cola pays $5.6 billion for Bodyarmor in largest acquisition ever
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Coca-Cola pays $5.6 billion for Bodyarmor in largest acquisition ever
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Coca-Cola said Monday that it has bought full ownership in sports drink maker Bodyarmor for more than $5 billion, expanding on its initial investment in the company three years ago.
Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas abortion law from Justice Dept., providers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas abortion law from Justice Dept., providers
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will again wade into the fight over Texas' strict abortion law that bars the procedure as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Migrant dies, others captured trying to swim around border fence into U.S.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Migrant dies, others captured trying to swim around border fence into U.S.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said a woman died over the weekend as dozens of migrants in Mexico attempted to swim around a barrier on the southern U.S. border in Southern California.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement