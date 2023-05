President Joe Biden is set to nominate Charles Q. Brown to be the first Black Joint Chiefs chair in 30 years. File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Gen. C.Q. Brown, the Air Force's top officer, is set to be nominated on Thursday as the next Joint Chiefs chair, making him the first Black chairman in 30 years. Brown, would replace Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose four-year term ends this fall. If he is confirmed, Brown would become the first Black Joint Chiefs chair since Colin Powell. Advertisement

President Joe Biden is set to announce Brown's nominations during an event in the White House Rose Garden at 2 p.m.

According to the New York Times, Brown won out over his closest competitor, the Marine Corps commandant, Gen. David H. Berger. He has commanded troops in the Middle East as head of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, and was serving in Europe when Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, according to Politico.

During the George Floyd protests in 2020, Brown posted a five-minute video online, expressing his support for the protestors.

"I'm thinking about how full I am with emotion not just for George Floyd, but the many African Americans that have suffered the same fate as George Floyd," Brown said in the video, according to the New York Times. "I'm thinking about protests in my country 'tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, the equality expressed in our Declaration of Independence and the Constitution that I have sworn my adult life to support and defend. I'm thinking about a history of racial issues and my own experiences that didn't always sing of liberty and equality."