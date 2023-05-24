Victim paralyzed in 'unprovoked' NYC subway pushing attack

1/2

May 24 (UPI) -- The attack on a Manhattan subway platform that left a woman partially paralyzed apparently was random, prosecutors said Wednesday as they outlined their case against the suspect. Kamal Semrade, 39, is charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder and several assault charges for allegedly shoving Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy into the side of a subway train leaving the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station Sunday morning. Advertisement

Semrade has no known previous criminal record and was arrested Tuesday at a shelter in the New York borough of Queens.

Investigators said the victim and suspect did not know each other and called the attack "completely unprovoked."

Prosecutors said Wednesday they have both video evidence as well as eyewitnesses.

Ozsoy's family later issued an update that she had been instantly paralyzed below the neck.

Witnesses described a graphic scene on the platform of the station, which serves the F, Q, R and N trains.

"I just see him walk up beside her to her left side and with palms open just shove her head onto the train as it moved...He just took both hands, not at her body, aimed specifically at her head like he wanted the head to hit," witness Nancy Marrero told WNBC.

Ozsoy remained hospitalized Wednesday and Police said there is still a risk the 35-year-old artist could suffer a stroke or other complications.

The head of the MTA Wednesday called for the harshest-possible punishment for the attack.

"We want to see the book thrown at this guy, whoever he is, whatever his motivation was. We need our riders to know that those kinds of people are going to face the maximum consequence," MTA CEO Janno Lieber told WCBS, calling the attack "horrific."