U.S. News
May 12, 2023 / 12:24 PM

Daniel Penny to be arraigned on manslaughter in subway choking death of Jordan Neely

By Doug Cunningham
Daniel Penny, the man who choked to death homeless man Jordan Neely on a New York City subway, is to be arraigned Friday afternoon on second-degree manslaughter charges. Neely was begging for food and acting erratically when Penny put him in the deadly chokehold, which was videotaped and widely shown on social media. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 12 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny, the man who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway train, is to be arraigned Friday afternoon on second-degree manslaughter charges.

Penny put Neely in a deadly chokehold after the homeless man, who had been begging for food and behaving erratically, screamed about being hungry and tired. Neely never harmed or tried to attack anyone on the train.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference Wednesday that Neely struggled with tragedy and trauma after the killing of his mother and "did not deserve to die."

Penny was captured on video choking Neely for nearly three minutes.

Man to be charged with manslaughter in New York City subway killing

Penny's attorneys said in a statement they believe that, once all the facts in the "tragic" incident are known, Penny will be absolved of wrongdoing.

"When Mr. Penny, a decorated Marine veteran, stepped in to protect himself and his fellow New Yorkers, his well-being was not assured. He risked his own life and safety, for the good of his fellow passengers," the statement from Raiser and Kenniff law firm said. "The unfortunate result was the unintended and unforeseen death of Mr. Neely."

Witnesses on the train said Neely, who has a history of mental illness, was acting erratically, leading Penny and other passengers to try to restrain him.

Calls for charges grow in NYC subway chokehold death case

Penny's attorneys expressed condolences to Neely's family.

Neely family lawyers Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards posted a Facebook statement that said Penny deserves to be in prison for his actions.

"Daniel Penny suggests that the general public has shown "indifference" for people like Jordan, but that term is more appropriately used to describe himself," the attorneys' statement said. "It is clear he is the one who acted with indifference. He never attempted to help him at all. In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison."

