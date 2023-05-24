Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2023 / 8:45 AM

Biden to mark one-year anniversary of Uvalde mass shooting

President will use event to call on Congress for increased gun reforms

By A.L. Lee
1/3
The White House on Wednesday will hold a ceremony observing the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people and injured 18 more. File Photo by Jon Farina/UPI
The White House on Wednesday will hold a ceremony observing the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people and injured 18 more. File Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a ceremony at the White House Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The event will take place at 3:30 p.m. with Biden giving remarks to remember the victims and calling on Congress to take action to address the epidemic of gun violence in America.

Advertisement

The shooting on May 24, 2022, killed 21 people, including 19 children, while leaving 17 others injured.

"The entire community is still mourning, they are in the president's prayers," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing Tuesday.

RELATED On anniversary of mass shootings, Biden continues to urge gun-safety reform

The 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, was shot dead by Border Patrol officers, while the acting police chief, Lt. Mariano Pargas, resigned in November after facing widespread criticism for the department's delayed response as the shooting unfolded.

The Uvalde school district also suspended its entire police force for its failures and requested more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to be stationed on school grounds.

The bloodshed in Uvalde happened more than a week after another gunman shot and killed 10 people inside a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket as part of a premeditated attack that targeted Black people.

Advertisement

The shootings raised calls for increased gun reforms while Biden put pressure on Congress in a USA Today op-ed calling for a nationwide ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines while arguing it should be mandatory for gun owners to securely store their firearms.

Biden also called for background checks on all gun sales and urged lawmakers to repeal liability immunity for the gun industry.

"I have already taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other president, and I will continue to pursue every legal and effective action," Biden wrote.

RELATED U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022

Weeks later, Biden signed the $13 billion Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which enhanced background checks for gun buyers under age 21 and made it a federal crime to obtain a firearm on the black market.

The measure also provided millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

"While he's very appreciative of what Congress was able to do, there's so much more to be done," Jean-Pierre said. "We need to see Congress do something more, do more, put forward some common sense gun reform. That's what these families deserve. That's what they should be able to see."

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Biden said he would seek to maximize more than a dozen actions outlined in the new gun safety law. Specifically, Biden said the Justice Department would work closely with states to ensure that people younger than 21 face stricter regulations when purchasing guns.

Biden has previously pushed for a nationwide ban on assault weapons and called for ending immunity from liability for the gun industry.

RELATED Uvalde School District suspends entire school police force

Read More

Five years after Parkland, school shootings deadlier and more frequent Acting police chief during Uvalde school shooting resigns

Latest Headlines

Netflix begins password sharing crackdown in the United States
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Netflix begins password sharing crackdown in the United States
May 24 (UPI) -- Netflix began alerting subscribers that they will no longer be allowed to share their accounts with users outside of their households.
Texas lawmakers OK bill to keep sexually explicit material out of school libraries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas lawmakers OK bill to keep sexually explicit material out of school libraries
May 24 (UPI) -- House Bill 900, which would set new standards for school libraries to keep sexually explicit content off bookshelves, is heading to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.
Trump requests meeting with Garland over classified documents special counsel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump requests meeting with Garland over classified documents special counsel
May 24 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Former President Donald Trump called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss special counsel Jack Smith's probe into Trump's handling of classified documents.
Texas sues Biden admin. over new asylum rule
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas sues Biden admin. over new asylum rule
May 24 (UPI) -- The State of Texas is suing the Biden administration over its newly enacted immigration rule on accusations it encourages migrants and asylum seekers to illegally enter the country.
South Carolina lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
South Carolina lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor
May 24 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled South Carolina legislature have passed controversial legislation to ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Memorial Day road trips below pre-COVID levels, but don't expect smooth sailing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Memorial Day road trips below pre-COVID levels, but don't expect smooth sailing
May 24 (UPI) -- Travel club AAA expects a bump in travel over Memorial Day weekend, although road trips have not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels despite sliding gas prices.
New Jersey man sentenced to 12 years for scouting U.S. landmarks for terror attacks
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Jersey man sentenced to 12 years for scouting U.S. landmarks for terror attacks
May 24 (UPI) -- New Jersey resident Alexei Saab, who scouted U.S. landmarks for terror attacks and received military-type training from Hezbollah, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.
More than 150 groups urge Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
More than 150 groups urge Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act
May 24 (UPI) -- Public health, criminal justice reform and civil rights groups are urging Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act, which they say is "yet another iteration of the drug war's ineffective and punitive strategies."
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
May 23 (UPI) -- Bankrupt satellite launcher Virgin Orbit has officially shut down after selling off its assets to three winning bidders at auction, the company confirmed Tuesday.
Catholic Church in Illinois underreported child sex abuse, report finds
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Catholic Church in Illinois underreported child sex abuse, report finds
May 23 (UPI) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released the "Report on Catholic Clergy Child Sex Abuse in Illinois," which names hundreds of Catholic priests who are accused of sexually abusing thousands of children.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement