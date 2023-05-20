Former GOP congressman Mark Walker enters N.C. gubernatorial race

Former congressman Mark Walker (R) on Saturday announced his campaign to secure the Republican nomination for governor of North Carolina. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Former congressman Mark Walker on Saturday announced his candidacy for North Carolina governor, positioning himself as a moderate in a challenge to Republican frontrunner Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Walker, a Baptist minister, declared his candidacy during an appearance at a church in Kernersville, N.C., pressing his claim that his reptation as a moderate during his time in the U.S. House of Representatives makes him more electable than Robinson. Advertisement

"Only 30% of the state's registered voters are Republicans. You better have somebody that can hold the line on our conservative principals, but somebody that can build bridges to unaffiliated voters, and to new communities," he said, according to WRAL-TV.

Walker vowed to "fight the agenda that wants to take down our state and fight the rhetoric that makes us callous and hard-hearted."

He presented himself as an effective candidate "as opposed to just somebody up there throwing bombs, going after this minority group, or going after this community. That's not my style."

Walker represented the state's 6th Congressional District for six years, serving as vice chair of the House Republican Conference during that time, The Hill reported. A run last year for an open U.S. Senate seat saw him finish third in the Republican primary.

Advertisement

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who is also seeking the nomination, welcomed Walker's announcement but still took the opportunity to draw a contrast between himself and his new opponent.

"His decision doesn't change the fact that as State Treasurer and Keeper of the N.C. public purse with actual executive experience, I remain uniquely qualified and trusted to lead as NC's 76 governor," Folwell tweeted Saturday.

Despite his stance as moderate, Walker has expressed support for some of the most divisive policies of his Republican colleagues and again took a firm stance against gender-affirming healthcare during his announcement.

"I will be ceaseless in my fight against the intellectual pursuit of our elites promoting child mutilations," he said.

Robinson, the current lieutenant governor, has sparked controversy for making homophobic statements, saying in 2021 he would not support teaching children about "homosexuality or any of that filth."

The remarks drew condemnation from the White House and the Human Rights Campaign, who called on Robinson to resign.