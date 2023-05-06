Advertisement
Former N.C. congressman Cawthorn pleads guilty to bringing gun through airport

By Matt Bernardini
Former North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn pleaded guilty on Friday to bringing a loaded gun through an airport last year. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Former North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn pleaded guilty on Friday to bringing a loaded gun through an airport last year. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Former North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn has pleaded guilty to bringing a loaded gun through security at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, his attorney says.

Cawthorn, a right-wing Republican, made the guilty plea to a third-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property Friday in Mecklenburg. N.C., County District Court, attorney Missy Owen said.

"Mr. Cawthorn accepted responsibility for this mistake," she said in a statement issued to CNN. "Law enforcement noted his cooperative attitude at every step. He chose to resolve this case in a manner that would ensure his uninterrupted right to possess a firearm. He remains staunchly committed to responsible gun ownership."

As a result, Cawthorn will have to pay a $250 fine. He does not have to give up his gun.

The weapon was located inside his bag by Transportation Security Administration officials at a security checkpoint on April 26, 2022.

The TSA's Southeast division shared a photo of the weapon and identified it as a Staccato 9mm handgun.

Police said they issued Cawthorn a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property. Cawthorn admitted the weapon was his, "was cooperative with CMPD officers" and was released after his weapon was confiscated.

"It is standard procedure for the CMPD Airport Division to cite in lieu of arrest for the misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property unless there are other associated felony charges or extenuating circumstances," the department said.

A similar event happened in 2021 when Cawthorn was stopped at Asheville Regional Airport.

The firebrand lawmaker lost his seat last May during the Republican primary.

